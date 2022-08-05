Nominations open for Cycling UK’s 100 Women in Cycling 2022

Share Facebook

Cycling charity Cycling UK has opened nominations for 100 Women in Cycling 2022.

Each year, the list celebrates exceptional women inspiring others to cycle. It includes sporting heroes, influencers, industry moguls as well as community champions and local activists, including women from all walks of life and all types of cycling.

Last year’s list included Louise Vardeman, GB athlete and founder of all-female team InternationalElles, formed in 2019 to generate conversation about gender equality in cycling, and whose efforts in part can be thanked for the return of the Tour de France Femmes in 2022.

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK CEO, said: “This summer is the perfect time to celebrate active women: from the long-awaited return of the Tour de France Femmes and the Lionesses at the Euros, to the ongoing achievement on the track in Birmingham at the Commonwealth Games.

“All these amazing sports stars deserve celebrating, but with Cycling UK’s annual 100 Women in Cycling we go beyond the world of athletic achievement. We want to shine the spotlight on all those people who identify as women making a positive difference to cycling across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Whether that’s campaigning for safer streets, leading the club runs in your local cycling club or someone who has battled adversity to take on a cycling challenge – nominate them today, and help Cycling UK recognise their contribution to the rich cycling culture we enjoy across the UK.”

Cycling UK’s annual 100 Women in Cycling is part of the charity’s work to get millions more on their bikes or trikes. The charity encourages more women to cycle as it works to increase the diversity in those who ride regularly.

To nominate someone you think should be celebrated as one of Cycling UK’s 100 Women in Cycling, visit: https://www.cyclinguk.org/webform/nominate-someone-100-women-cycling-2022.

Nominations close at midnight on Sunday 21st August.