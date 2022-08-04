See.Sense’s cycling community saves £185,000 in fuel costs in one week

Share Facebook

Cycling technology company See.Sense has announced that its community of cyclists have collectively saved £185,104 in fuel costs, in just one week.

With fuel costs at a record high, cyclists who own See.Sense lights were asked to log their journeys for the week leading up to today’s Cycle To Work Day using the free companion app, with the promotion image of a fuel pump sign showing £0.00 for cyclists.

See.Sense keeps riders connected thanks to the free See.Sense App, which lets cyclists customise their lights, receive crash and theft alerts, and also provide unique stats about their journeys, including fuel saved, calories burned and more.

Irene McAleese, co-founder of See.Sense, said: “We are delighted to have an engaged community of cyclists contributing their rides this Cycle To Work Day. Choosing to cycle to work, especially for short journeys, is better for the environment. And when you choose to cycle rather than jump in the car – you are also slashing your own fuel costs.”

The cycling technology company has recently launched a new Commuter Platform, which enables employers to incentivise cycling and reduce their Scope 3 emissions.

Through the Commuter Platform, See.Sense lights will be distributed to employees for free or heavily discounted. The scheme was piloted in 2019 with Amazon Web Services in London, which saw 200 employees given a set of lights.

See.Sense is an award-winning micromobility technology and data company on a mission to help more people move sustainably.

Founded in 2013 by husband and wife team Philip and Irene McAleese, the UK-based company now employs 15 people and has won multiple awards for innovation and product design. See.Sense is also the official bike light and data insights provider to British Cycling and Cycling Ireland.

Further details on the Commuter Platform can be found here.