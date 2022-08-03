Porsche eBike Performance to develop electric drive systems for two-wheelers

Share Facebook

Porsche eBike Performance GmbH, based in Ottobrunn near Munich, is to develop electric drive systems for two-wheelers.

These include motors, batteries and the necessary software architecture for connectivity solutions. Stuttgart-based P2 eBike GmbH, powered by Porsche, intends to use these drive systems to launch a new generation of Porsche e-bikes from the middle of this decade.

Jan Becker, the former CEO of Porsche Lifestyle GmbH & Co. KG, is taking over as chairman of the management of Porsche eBike Performance GmbH. His counterpart at P2 eBike GmbH will be Moritz Failenschmid, who is also the managing director at Focus Bikes.

“We see great potential for Porsche in the e-bike segment,” said Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman of the executive board of Porsche AG and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT.

“This is why we are consistently expanding our activities in this area. Jan Becker and Moritz Failenschmid are proven experts when it comes to setting up and developing forward-looking and customer-oriented ventures.

“As part of a highly skilled and motivated team, they will prove this in the two joint ventures. As is characteristic of Porsche, it’s all about developing products that inspire people through intelligent design, sophisticated technology and outstanding performance.”

In addition to compact drive systems from Fazua, Porsche eBike Performance GmbH will develop and produce e-bike drive systems under the Porsche brand name. Both product categories will be distributed to e-bike manufacturers worldwide in the future, with the newly founded joint venture acting as a technology partner.

The electric drive systems will be used in Porsche eBikes as well as in the products of other brands.

Porsche announced it had taken over Fazua earlier this year, acquiring all of Fazua’s shares after buying into the company with a 20% stake earlier this year.

Porsche is also continuing to work with its long-standing partner Rotwild on its current e-bike models. In March 2021, the company launched its interpretation of exclusive electric bikes with the Porsche eBike Sport and the Porsche eBike Cross.

In addition, Porsche Digital GmbH is offering a platform for digital services relating to cycling under the Cyklær brand.