The Electric Bike Shop opens Nottingham store

The Electric Bike Shop has opened its tenth store with a new location in Nottingham.

It’s situated in the West Bridgford area of the city, just a short walk from Nottingham Forest Football Club and Trent Bridge cricket ground.

Spread over two floors, the new Nottingham store is one of the larger Electric Bike Shops with more than 50 electric bikes on display, a range of cycling accessories, plus a fully equipped workshop. The store also has on site parking for 20 cars.

The Electric Bike Shop Nottingham will be managed by David Phillbrick who has joined the company with a wealth of retail experience, his assistant manager is Chris Kemmett, and Alex rounds out the technical team with over five years of experience.

Phillbrick said: “It’s a huge honour to be opening the Nottingham store and something that I’m exceptionally proud of. This is a great location for us.

“Modern e-bike technology makes cycling accessible and enjoyable for those looking to get active again, improve their fitness or simply have more fun on two wheels.

“The team are thrilled to have this opportunity to serve and support new and existing cyclists in Nottingham and the surrounding area.”

The Nottingham store has been open since the end of July and this Friday, August 25, it’s the “grand opening”.

West Bridgford Police will be on site carrying out free bike marking, the team will be offering free bike safety checks too and there are a host of special offers and giveaways.

It’s been a busy eight months for The Electric Bike shop with their first Welsh based store in Cardiff opening earlier this year, and the transfer of their Stroud location to a new site in Gloucester this May.

New stores are in the works with planned opening due to be announced “soon”, according the company.