The hottest new products in the bike trade in August

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This piece first appeared in the August edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Brand: SIGMA

Product: ROX 12.1 EVO

Distributor: Oxford

Description: The ROX 12.1 EVO with its innovative map navigation shows everyone the right way, whether MTB, road, gravel, touring or e-bike rider. Thanks to the pre-installed bike-specific OSM maps and the versatile routing options as well as the turnby-turn directions, everyone reaches their destination safely. If cyclists spontaneously deviate from the suggested route, the intelligent re-routing of the ROX 12.1 EVO plans a new route to the destination in a flash – including recalculation of the distance to the destination, the estimated time of arrival and the route plan, the distance to the destination, the estimated time of arrival and the altitude profile.

RRP: £379.99

2. Brand: Oxford

Product: Bottle Boss Tag Mount

Distributor: Oxford Products

Description: Oxford’s range of discreet mounts securely hold an Apple AirTag so you can keep track of your property using Apple’s AirTag technology.

The AirTag sends out a secure signal via the Apple ecosystem which, in the event of theft or forgetfulness, will enable you to locate your property using your iPhone or iPad.

The Oxford Bottle Boss Tag Mount screws into your bike’s existing bottle cage fixing positions, concealing it between the bottle cage and frame tube.

RRP: £19.99

3. Brand: Oxford

Product: Headset Spacer Tag Mount

Distributor: Oxford Products

Description: An alternative to the Bottle Boss Tag Mount, the Oxford Headset Spacer Tag Mount fits a fits a 1 1/8″ steerer tube, simply swap out one of the existing 10mm headset spacers and replace it with the tag mount.

RRP: £19.99

4. Brand: Oxford

Product: Scout Junior Helmet

Distributor: Oxford Products

Description: Whether your little one is on a balance bike, scooter, trike or bike, the Oxford Scout junior cycle helmet is a must-have to keep their head protected from inevitable tumbles. Available in three eye-catching matt & gloss cartoon designs, with an easy to use dial-fit adjuster and plenty of vents, this helmet will keep young adventurers cool, comfortable and most importantly safe.

RRP: £21.99

5. Brand: Goodyear Bicycle Tyres

Product: Eagle F1R

Distributor: Cambrian Tyres and Upgrade Bikes

Description: The Eagle F1 R Ultra High-Performance all-round road race tyre has been developed at the highest levels of cycling sport. Cutting-edge technologies including a 120tpi short-ply casing, Dynamic:UHP tread compounding, and Tubeless Complete bead-to-bead layer. Available in clincher and tubeless options, also Black and Transparent sidewalls.

RRP: Clincher £59.95 / tubeless £64.95

6. Brand: Goodyear Bicycle Tyres

Product: Eagle F1 Supersport R

Distributor: Cambrian Tyres and Upgrade Bikes

Description: The Eagle F1 SuperSport R is our fastest Road Ultra High-Performance tyre. Optimizing low rolling resistance with reduced weight, the Eagle F1 SuperSport R is the go-to race day tyre for Road, Time-Trial, and Triathlon competition. Available in clincher and tubeless options, also Black and Transparent sidewalls.

RRP: Clincher £59.95 / tubeless £64.95

7. Product: Gamechanger 2.0

Distributor: Extra UK

Description: The new ABUS GameChanger 2.0 is the ultimate Made in Italy aero helmet for professional cyclists, triathletes, and ambitious athletes in the battle to exploit watts and save seconds. Optimised for maximum aerodynamics, ventilation, comfort, and safety, providing maximum performance in every racing situation while you’re riding at your physical best. The AirBoost air inlet at the front combined with the Aero Blade Structure provides optimal ventilation and reduced drag. Available in a range of colours and either with or without MIPS.

RRP: £239.99 – £279.99

8. Brand: Chamois Butt’r

Product: Ultra

Distributor: Extra UK

Description: This versatile balm is made for the most demanding conditions (think your longest rides or the wettest, hottest conditions). Ultra is very different from our other Butt’r creams (and for some rides, that’s a good thing!). Chamois Butt’r spent six years perfecting Ultra balm’s formula to be thicker than other anti-chafe creams for advanced protection and longer lasting comfort. Basically, Ultra is made to be applied and stay where you put it.

RRP: £26.99

Brand: Ride Concepts

Product: Ride Concepts Accomplice

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Description:The multi-functional trail ally that’s comfortable long after the ride is over. The all new Accomplice is an athletic-inspired trail partner that has your back when all-day comfort is essential. Delivering unmatched comfort with a four-way stretch slip tongue and BOA® L6 (or Lace) Fit System for a hugged-in feel. This trail-tough shoe has anti-abrasion zones to deter wear and a supportive heel counter for a secure fit. Available in Men’s and Women’s, clip or flat.

RRP: From £119.95

Brand: Challenge

Product: Getaway XP Handmade Tubeless Ready Gravel Tyre

Distributor: Upgrade

Description: With the growing demand for more robust Gravel tyres, Challenge has developed a new technology applied to handmade construction. The GETAWAY is now launched with Xtra Protection (XP) for more endurance rides on rougher terrains. The Getaway XP is designed to take you places others can’t.

Starting with CORAZZAARMOR SILVER for enhanced sidewall protection, the GETAWAY XP also includes CORAZZAARMOR GOLD, a special layer of a tightly woven material placed on the tyre, reinforcing it further for more aggressive conditions.

RRP: £85.00