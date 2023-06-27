The Electric Bike Shop integrates Sundays Insurance into its website

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Electric Bike Shop has completed a successful integration of Sundays bike insurance into their new e-commerce website, with their agency Push Retail.

This addition provides customers with the option to include a 30-day free insurance offering at the time of purchase instead of being applied for as an after purchase addition.

Paul Prince, head of IT for The Electric Bike Shop, said: “It’s great to be collaborating with Sundays Insurance on making our customer journey and their free insurance offer as seamless as possible to give customers peace of mind they are covered at the point of sale.”

With the ability to tailor insurance packages, Sundays insurance offers complete protection, covering theft, accidental damage, vandalism, and more.

Alex Broekman, operations analyst at Sundays, added: “We’re excited to partner with Push, allowing the seamless integration of our bicycle insurance offerings into their e-commerce platform.

“This improves the online bike shopping experience by prioritising peace of mind and security for cyclists, by providing convenient, reliable cover at the click of a button. Working with the Push Team has been a breeze and we are looking forward to building on this relationship in the future.”

Read more: Pierer New Mobility looks to future with Ride Ahead dealer night

This is the latest development for the specialist e-bike retailer who recently added service agents to increase its nationwide reach.

Agents go through a comprehensive vetting process and so far, The Electric Bike Shop has secured the services of agents in East Anglia, along the south coast as far as Cornwall, Wales, the Northeast, and Scotland with coverage across south London and the Northwest to be added very soon.

Benefits for retailers include: flexibility to manage own workload and take on additional freelance work, commission of up to 5% on bikes and 10% on clothing or accessories attributable to you, general and technical support, support accessing parts and consumables at trade prices, and potential for further business opportunities.