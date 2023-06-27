Pierer New Mobility looks to future with Ride Ahead dealer night

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On the evening before Eurobike, Pierer New Mobility hosted the “Dealer Night 2023” in Frankfurt, Germany.

Pierer New Mobility invited more than 650 retail partners to take an exclusive look into the company’s development plans, strategic investments, and new products from the Felt, GasGas, and Husqvarna brands.

The Pierer team laid out its future-focused strategy built on four key areas: strategic global partnerships, an international brand portfolio, innovative products, and strong relationships with its dealer network.

“Dealers First” is the organisation’s motto. Beyond products and brands is an extensive catalogue of measures to support dealers globally.

Florian Burguet, CSO at Pierer New Mobility, said: “We are investing massively in a successful future. The best example of this is our joint venture, Pierer-MAXCOM, where we partner with one of Europe’s largest bicycle assemblers.

“Together, we’ll now have own warehousing, logistics, and assembly plant in Bulgaria thereby offering more flexibility and service for our dealer partners.”

Pierer New Mobility previewed new products from its house of brands portfolio. The GasGas brand highlighted its new Moto urban-cruiser, with special guest invitee, Troy Lee of Troy Lee Designs, who will collaborate on future projects and who also supports GasGas’ racing efforts.

The Moto urban-cruiser is described by the brand as a “one-size fits all cruiser for maximum fun on daily rides”.

The brand’s new ECC, a race-focused enduro e-MTB was unveiled to the audience before netting a second place at the latest round of the UCI EDR-E event in Val di Fassa, Italy this weekend.

Read more: ‘The traditional customer is here to stay’ – Distributor focus with Oneway Bike

Felt showcased new road bikes slated for public launch in the forthcoming season.

All Pierer portfolio brands displayed numerous new products and innovations coming to market.

After the official presentation, there was enough time to round off the evening with talks and networking focused on the future.