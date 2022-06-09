Sustrans partners with Bosch eBike Systems to introduce e-bike charging to National Cycle Network

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sustrans and Bosch eBike Systems are partnering to bring several PowerStations charging points to key locations across the National Cycle Network.

The PowerStations will give e-bike riders the confidence for longer rides across the British countryside, whether alone or with family or friends.

The initial phase of the partnership will see six Bosch PowerStations installed on locations along the National Cycle Network, including Caledonia Way (Scotland x4), Eastside Community Trust (Bristol) and Sherwood Forest (Nottinghamshire). More sites across the UK have been earmarked to receive PowerStations.

Designated PowerStations along the Network will enable e-bike users to attempt longer rides and explore new places. The PowerStations will also contribute to making the National Cycle Network more accessible, helping to open the country to cyclists relying on e-bikes.

Sustrans CEO, Xavier Brice, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Bosch eBike Systems. By installing charging points across the National Cycle Network, we are delivering our shared-vision for a UK-wide network of traffic-free paths, connecting cities, towns and countryside, loved by the communities they serve.

“This infrastructure for e-bike charging will provide new and existing users with a safe and accessible way to use the National Cycle Network, free from charging anxiety.”

Bosch eBike Systems is a leading manufacturer of e-bike drive systems. Its products are equipped on almost every type of e-bike designed and built by more than 100 different brands, and, depending on the size of the e-bike battery, a 50% charge can be achieved in approximately one hour.

Currently only Bosch batteries are compatible with the initial six PowerStations, however future phases of the project will see the charging points compatible with other e-bike battery systems.

Read more: Garmin launches new Edge computer, with solar power and 100 hours between charges

Chris Astle, UK marketing manager, Bosch eBike Systems, said: “Working with Sustrans to continue to roll out e-bike charging across the UK was a natural decision for us.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to develop the National Cycle Network and make these amazing routes accessible to everyone. I can’t wait to see more e-bike riders and their families get active and explore the British countryside in new ways with support from these charging points.”