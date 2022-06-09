I-Ride appoints Mark Turner as brand manager for Orro and Fulcrum

Share Facebook

UK distributor I-Ride has appointed Mark Turner as brand manager for two brands in its portfolio.

Turner will lead brands Orro Bikes and Fulcrum Wheels and brings a wealth of experience from the

industry, having previously worked for brands such as Cambrian Tyres, Reilly Cycles and Science in Sport.

“We are delighted to have Mark join our team, his passion and knowledge for the bike industry will

enable us to continue to give our customers the best possible service and help bring Orro and

Fulcrum to the next level,” said an I-Ride statement.

Turner said: “I’m delighted to have joined I-Ride and can’t wait to work with the rest of the team on two really strong brands in the industry.”

Turner can be reached at mark.t@i-ride.co.uk and 01444 243000 and will be on hand to help dealers with sales-related and technical queries.

I-Ride, based in Sussex, distributes brands including Orro Bikes, Fulcrum Wheels, Northwave, SeaSucker, Token and more.

The distributor was recently exhibiting at the COREbike trade show in Whittlebury Hall, showing products including the Venturi Tri, the Venturi Signature, the Fulcrum Rapid Red Carbon and the Fulcrum Red Zone Carbon.

In more appointment news, online sport retail and tech company Signa Sports United (SSU) has appointed Max Heimann as chief executive officer (CEO) of Internetstores Group.

Heimann will lead SSU brands such as Fahrrad.de, Probikeshop, Addnature and Campz across Europe. He will join the firm in mid-August 2022 from Otto Group and will succeed Robert Polland, who has been interim CEO since September 2021.

Canadian mountain bike manufacturer Rocky Mountain has also appointed Katy Bond as its CEO. Bond joined Rocky Mountain in 2019 as general manager and has delivered record growth for the privately held MTB manufacturer, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2021.