Stages Cycling and Look Cycle collaborate to launch indoor specific pedal system

Stages Cycling is launching an indoor cycling pedal system developed in collaboration with Look Cycle to bring to the market a “best in class” indoor specific pedal system.

The new pedal system utilises both Stages and Look patents and design expertise to bring indoor riders a pedal able to accommodate nearly every shoe used in gyms or home training.

The SP4 is compatible with Look delta or SPD compatible cleats, or any athletic shoe when the Stages Platform Cage is utilised.

Look’s knowledge of clipless pedals ensured the new SP4 was designed with an axle to exceed previous design limitations and durability.

The Made in France pedals were tested to exceed the rigours of gym or home indoor bike use, while giving the rider a pedal that can adapt to whatever shoe they chose to use.

Pat Warner, Stages Cycling’s senior vice president of product development, said: “We are very excited to partner with Look Cycle, combining all their experience in making the highest quality pedals with our indoor technology to offer the most durable and adaptive pedal on the market.”

Pierre-Jean Martin, global technical director at Look Cycle, said: “Look has had rider requests for years from the indoor space.

“The indoor bike, especially in flywheel-based designs, has some unique pedal stresses and performance needs. This partnership gave us a chance to ensure the pedal we helped develop really addressed the market, while improving on the durability and quality of current offerings.

“We believe our 30+ years of making pedals translates into a truly better indoor pedal.”

The SP4 is sold as an accessory upgrade compatible with all Stages commercial studio bikes and the Stages SB20 Smart Bike.

The new dual sided pedal retails at £110 for pedals only and £150 with platform cages.