Kask launches Elemento helmet utilising carbon fibre and 3D printing

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Italian brand Kask has released a new helmet to sit at the top of its range with the company saying it is “revolutionizing the world of cycling” with the launch.

The Elemento sees the debut of two technologies called Fluid Carbon 12 and Multipod.

Fluid Carbon 12 is a composite technopolymer that is capable of absorbing more energy from an impact than traditional materials, and then able to distribute that force more evenly across the helmet.

This capability has enabled Kask’s technicians to increase the size of the internal channels, improving ventilation whilst reducing the size of the ventilation holes, also improving aerodynamics.

Multipod is a Kask-designed structure that is 3D-printed and used in the Elemento’s internal padding.

This elastomer material was conceived as a direct result of KASK’s Rotational Impact WG11 Test – an internal testing protocol that has enabled KASK to improve the performance and safety of its helmets when subjected to different types of impact.

Multipod enables the helmet to better withstand linear and rotational impacts, and also has isotropic properties which ensure it behaves consistently, no matter which direction the force is applied.

These properties have helped the Elemento receive a five-star review from Virginia Tech’s test which measures the performance of helmets subjected to linear and rotational impacts.

Read more: Stages Cycling and Look Cycle collaborate to launch indoor specific pedal system

Other technologies in the Elemento include Octofit+, helmet adjustment system and the “Pro” chinstrap, which is the same used by INEOS Grenadiers.

The Elemento also features a reflective graphic on the back to increase rider visibility, and merino wool internal padding is used in addition to Multipod, guaranteeing unprecedented comfort and thermoregulation.

The Elemento is available in the classic Black or White versions, as well as new metallic finishes: Beetle Green, Oxford Blue, Red, and Silver.

Kask claims the helmet weighs in at 260 grams for a size medium.

The Elemento is on sale at an RRP of £335.