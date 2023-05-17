Mycle moves to hybrid business model and seeks new retail partners

Share Facebook

Mycle, the British e-bike brand, has announced a transition towards a hybrid business model, offering B2B sales alongside direct-to-consumer channels.

The switch has already seen several successes, with Mycle opening a first outlet store in Sidcup, London as well as partnering with several retailers around the UK.

Mycle decided to take the step towards having a retail presence following feedback at consumer shows and demo events.

Customers repeatedly expressed interest in owning a Mycle bike but wanted the opportunity to see and test one in the flesh.

With a large proportion of Mycle customers being new to cycling, the peace of mind gained by hands-on experience with the bike alongside a local resource for servicing and advice has already resulted in a boost in customer conversions.

Ali Wooldridge, co-founder of Mycle said “Our mission has always been to make the benefits of e-bikes accessible to as many people as possible.

While many of our customers are happy with purchasing online, we have found that for some, having a local expert to guide them through the process of selecting their perfect bike as well as provide post purchase advice and support is the final piece in the puzzle.

“We’re incredibly excited to already be working with a number of retailers to make this happen and are keen to expand our network further.”

Built out of a UK facility in Tetbury, the brand offers a range of e-bikes retailing from £999.

The range includes folding models, hybrids and more, with features such as integrated lights, cargo racks and mudguards as standard.

Retailers interested in partnering with Mycle are encouraged to contact the team at trade@mycle.co.uk