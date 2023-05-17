Deity launches new Cameron Zink signature handlebar 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

US MTB component brand Deity has just dropped its latest signature Cameron Zink handlebar, 10 years after the first.

The CZ40 is a long-awaited update to the CZ bars, featuring a unique 9.5 x 4.5 degree bend that replicates the feel of a motocross bar.

Deity is distributed by ZyroFisher in the UK. The CZ40 bars will retail for £77.99.

With 800mm width and 40mm rise, the bars also feature cut marks referencing Zink’s preferred widths for different riding disciplines.

The CZ40 has been three years in development, undergoing rigorous machine testing and a 24-month real-world testing programme, before being released to the public.

Deity said: “For 17 years, the handlebar of choice for Cameron Zink has been Deity and on the 10-year anniversary of the debut of his first signature model…we are proud to launch the long-awaited evolution of the Deity CZ line of handlebars, the CZ40!

“Not all handlebars are created equal and, in addition to our real-world testing program, all Deity handlebars undergo a heightened proprietary internal testing standard that measures range of deflection and flex from various angles to mimic true riding conditions. Instead of solely relying on the information gained from an industry standard test machine, we are producing data at various angles and cycle-testing at higher values than are required, which allows us to put the product through a greater level of stress.”

Deity bars are all tested to measure flex and strength under load, and heat-treated to increase strength on consistency of the material.

Available in three graphic colours, the Deity CZ40 Handlebar is now in stock globally in Camo, Snow Camo, and the Anthem colourway.

Deity CZ40 spec: