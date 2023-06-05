Sigma appoints Andre Bachmann as managing director

Share Facebook

Andre Bachmann has joined the management team of Sigma-Elektro GmbH.

In his new position as managing director, he will be responsible for sales and marketing as well as commercial issues.

Following his appointment, Bachmann said: “Sigma is well known for most cycling enthusiasts and so it is for me. I bought my first road bike with a Sigma computer in 2000 and have been using Sigma products ever since.

“I am very happy to be a part of the team and to continue writing the successful history of Sigma.

Bachmann has extensive experience in both the sports and bicycle industry.

As the long-standing managing director of New Wave GmbH, the 54-year-old takes with him knowledge of strategic business development, marketing and sales.

Bachmann was mainly responsible for the Craft brand and was in charge of German sales and the brand’s strategy in various working groups.

Robin Schende, Sigma managing director, said: “We are very pleased to have been able to attract Andre Bachmann to our company.

“He is an outstanding executive with many years of experience in the sports industry and bicycle sector. For Sigma, this appointment is an important step to re-establish and further strengthen the company with the goal of internationalising sales and marketing, and to even better tap the potential in this area.”

Sigma is distributed in the UK by Oxford Products, and has been since July 2021.

The German brand, founded in 1981, is best known for its bike computers, lights and accessories.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “The birth of mountain biking has changed the bicycle in its meaning and in its application from a pure transport vehicle to an image-driven sporting and leisure good.

“This evolution of the sport has presented new challenges all cycling brands; challenges for which Sigma Sport is deliberately equipped to meet. It is the key reason why we are continually first-to-market with innovations like new battery lighting concepts, feature-rich heart rate monitors, inflation pumps with electronic pressure measurement – all at competitive price points.”