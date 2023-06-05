BikeBiz’s guide to the latest kids’ bikes and accessories

Share Facebook

This piece first appeared in the May edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

1. Brand: Ridgeback

Product: Scoot

Distributor: Sportline

Description: Using a balance bike is the ideal way to help kids understand how to stay upright without needing stabilisers. The Ridgeback Scoot is built around a steel frame and 12” wheels so it’s incredibly durable and the quick release seat clamp makes adjusting saddle height incredibly easy.

RRP: £124.99

2. Brand: Nukeproof

Product: Cub Scout

Distributor: Hotlines

Description: Not just another kids bike: the Cub-Scout has been designed from the ground up to allow kids to develop their riding skills, inspire confidence on the trails and act as the perfect platform for progression. Within the range are 20”, 24” or 26” wheel sizes, available in Race, Sport and Frame Only spec options. Each bike features a lightweight custom butted 6061 Alloy frameset with bang up to date long, low and slack kids specific geometry.

RRP: £399.99-£1249.99

3. Brand: Cube

Product: Acid 200 Disc Actionteam

Distributor: Oneway Bike Industry BV

Description: With the Acid 200 Disc, every kid can have a mountain bike just like mum and dad’s. Featuring strong, powerful hydraulic disc brakes front and rear and an easy-shifting Shimano 7-speed gear setup, it’s got everything the aspiring junior mountain biker could wish for. There’s a large 34-tooth bailout gear to provide some extra help on long or steep climbs, and the handling is designed to be fun but safe – perfect for young rippers looking to expand their riding horizons.

RRP: £529

4. Brand: Kona

Product: Honzo 20

Distributor: Kona

Description: The Honzo 20 is for the mini ripper who has no problem keeping up with the older sibling and needs a bike that rides hard too! The Honzo 20 fits 20×2.6” tires, making it easier to roll over obstacles on the trail. QR hubs keep tube swaps easy, and a 60mm fork keeps the ride nice and plush. The Honzo 20 will have your grom taking over the neighborhood in no time! Also available in 24”

RRP: £699

5. Brand: Frog Bikes

Product: Hybrid bikes

Distributor: Independent stockists

Description: Frog hybrid bikes are versatile kids’ bikes, ideal for multiple-purpose use and disciplines – from forest trail riding to cycling to school. These aluminium lightweight geared kids’ bikes are easy to manoeuvre and come fully equipped with age-specific components from leading manufacturers, including full-length mudguards and the option to attach a pannier rack to the frame, for transporting school books and sports equipment. Suitable for 5 to 13+ year-olds, and available in five sizes, from 20-inch to 26-inch wheels.

RRP: From £480.00

6. Brand: Raleigh

Product: Pop Kids Bike

Distributor: Raleigh

Description: The Pop range of kids’ bikes is designed to grow along with your child. Whether you’re looking for their first bike to get them going or a more independent and sophisticated look as they become teens, the Pop bikes are perfect for any stage of childhood. Bikes range from the 12-inch wheel with stabilisers all the way up to the retro-styled 26 inch wheel Pop, perfect as they gain independence. The Pop’s fun colour schemes make it a stand-out piece, a kid’s bike as unique as its rider.

Sizes: 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 24, 26 inch

RRP: £179.00 – £319.00

7. Brand: Falcon

Product: Neutron B24”

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

Description: The Falcon Neutron full suspension 24″ bike has been designed specifically for junior riders aged 9-12 years. Hi-tensile steel frame and 6-speed rear derailleur gearing is powered by a Shimano while the front 3 chainrings give a wide selection of gears. The Neutron is designed with reach adjustable brake levers and longer 250mm seatpost ideally suited to grow with younger riders, providing a great bike for budding off road riders progressing their riding skills on a full suspension bike.

RRP: £224.99

8. Brand: STACYC

Product: STACYC 12” & 16” Electric balance bike

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Description: STACYC provides a lightweight riding experience for any young children. A combination of stable geometry, ergonomic features and electric power make this the perfect entry into the two wheeled world. Your STACYC bike works as both balance bikes and electric to let your little ripper explore the world.

RRP: £629 – £829

9. Brand: Peppa Pig

Product: 12” Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

Description:

The perfect bike for any Peppa fan. Colourful character graphics, complete with front basket, stabilisers and durable steel frame. 12″ puncture-proof EVA moulded wheels with mag wheel inner provide extra stability and removable stabilisers as skills improve. Adjustable saddle and handlebars to suit children as they grow, softsaddle and hand grips provide additional comfort whilst learning. With safety in mind, the character printed chainguard is full enclosed while the front and rear caliper brakes provide efficient stopping.

RRP: £144.99

10. Brand: Hornit

Product: AIRO

Distributor: N/A

Description: Sleek, matte, and made from an ultra-tough magnesium alloy frame, the AIRO weighs in at just 2.95kg, making it the hottest balance bike in town. The AIRO’s grip taped footrests are contoured into the frame making it easy to freewheel down alleys, race around the park or shred it over the bumps on the BMX track! Available in 6 funky colours and comes with a free lifetime warranty!

RRP: £139

11. Brand: Bellelli

Product: Quick Release Child Seat (Blue/Yellow or Fluro)

Distributor: Walkers Cycle Components Ltd

Description:

For ages up to approx. 7 years (22kg max.)

Seat tube diameter round 25-46 & oval 30-60mm

Q/R fitting with 3-point harness.

KS100 for Blue/Yellow or KS103 for Fluro

RRP: £74.99



12. Brand: Met

Product: Hooray MIPS

Distributor: Raleigh

Description: Fontanel protection thanks to MET Bimbi Secure Technology, extended head coverage and integrated visor, MIPS-C2®, anti-pinch ratchet buckle, 10 Vents, internal air channeling, MET Rear LED Light, reflective rear decal. design compatible with child-seat, MET Safe-T JR Fit System with 360° head belt, anti-insect net embedded into the front vents. Also available in non-MIPS version.

RRP: £200

13. Brand: Proviz

Product: Reflect 360 kid’s fleece-lined waterproof jacket

Distributor: Proviz Sports

Description: The Kid’s Fleece-Lined REFLECT360 Waterproof Jacket has been developed to provide your child with a coat to wear in all conditions. These jackets are not only waterproof but also incorporate a fleece lining for additional warmth. Being part of the REFLECT360 range means the grey material you can see in the pictures is fully reflective. When an artificial light shines on the jacket, the millions of tiny retro-reflective beads used in the material light up and appear bright white. This helps to ensure that the child wearing the jacket can be more clearly seen and from a greater distance. This helps a driver identify a child, whether they are on a bike or scooter, crossing the road or walking on an unpaved backroad.

RRP: £59.99

14. Brand: Continental Tyres

Product: Cross King Wire bead

Distributor: Cambrian Tyres Cycle Ltd

Description: The Cross King is a versatile competition and trail tyre, with enough grip for wet trails yet super fast rolling thanks to an offset centre tread design. The shoulder lugs provide high stability in high speed corners. The Pure Grip compound is a great addition to the smaller wheel sizes in terms of grip and longevity.

RRP: £19.95 for the 20 and 24” in wire bead.

15. Brand: TSG

Product: Junior Bikeset

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Description: Our Junior Bike Set offers the complete safety solution for little thrill-seekers who take biking seriously. The pre-bended design fits perfectly to a kid’s body and provides three straps for adjustment. Vented mesh and foam allow fresh air to circulate. Strong PE Caps at elbow and underarm protect your little ones’ safely.

RRP: £54.99

16. Brand: ABUS

Product: Skurb Kids

Distributor: Extra UK

Description: The Skurb Kid bridges the gap between a stylish skate helmet and robust head protection. For kids looking for a casual skater-style bike helmet with the best possible protection. ABUS use the proven In-Mold process to create a permanent bond between the robust outer shell and the shock-absorbing helmet material of the Skurb Kid for the best possible protection. Comfort is key for kids and so adjustments can be made via a handy wheel at the back of the helmet which also provides space for a ponytail ensuring the perfect fit for everyone.

RRP: £49.99

17. Brand: Altura

Product: Spark Trail Kids Pant

Distributor: Altura

Description: The Altura Spark Kids Trail Pant provides great full leg coverage for younger riders for days out on the trail when the weather may be cooler or more unpredictable. They will also help to prevent scratches and scrapes to little legs from those rogue branches where the trails have become overgrown. Not only do they look great with their relaxed styling, this trail pant also offers young riders comfort and durability with the stretch fabric, adjust able waist and articulated knee area. There is a PFC free DWR coating to help rain showers and mud splashes at bay and a secure zipped pocket for small valuables or even an energising handful of favourite sweets to keep them going!

RRP: £55.00

18. Brand: Troy Lee Designs

Product: Flowline MIPS Youth Helmet

Distributor: Saddleback LTD.

Description: The TLD Flowline MIPS Youth Helmet will please you and your young by combining unbeatable safety features and comfort with futuristic styling in cool shades. The top priority is the child’s safety, and Troy Lee has built ample defences into this helmet, including MIPS® to protect the brain from rotational forces, an extra-hard outer shell made with full-wrap, in-mould construction, extended coverage to safeguard the back of the head and an EPS layer to absorb the shock from high-speed impacts.

RRP: £80.00

19. Brand: SDG

Product: SDG Junior Pro Kit

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Description: Ready to take your children’s riding adventures to the next level? The industry’s first all-in-one premium youth components upgrade kit is here – skilfully engineered and manufactured for the little shredder in the family! Pack contains Slater Jr Grips, Slater Handlebar, Fly Jr Saddle and the Slater Pedals.

RRP: £139.95

20. Brand: Zefal

Product: Kids mountain bike mudguard set

Distributor: Chicken Cyclekit

Description: The mudguard set specifically for children’s bikes. Ideal for 16″ and 20″ children’s mountain bikes. Easy to remove and attach, compatible with all standard saddle rails and comes with stickers for customisation.

RRP: £16.99