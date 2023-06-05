Muc-Off partners with Bikebook, the bike servicing finder platform

Share Facebook

Muc-Off, the bicycle care and performance brand, has announced its partnership with Bikebook, a platform that helps riders find, compare, and book their nearest bike shop or mobile mechanic.

The partnership aims to offer riders an easily accessible way of finding reliable bike care services.

With more than 900 locations on the platform, Bikebook is a go-to resource for many cyclists looking for convenient and reliable bike servicing.

With Muc-Off renowned for its bike care products, this partnership was a natural fit for both parties and will enable Muc-Off the chance to offer all Bikebook’s partnered retailers and mechanics the opportunity to set up a trade account to access their range.

Ross Copsey, head of UK sales at Muc-Off, “We’re delighted to be partnering with Bikebook to offer cyclists a reliable and easy solution for finding bike care services.

“As the UK’s leading bicycle care brand, we’re committed to providing our customers with the best possible care for their bikes and supporting the trade with the products to back this up. This partnership with Bikebook will enable us to do just that.”

Jake Fieldsend, co-founder of Bikebook, added: “We’re excited to be partnering with Muc-Off, a brand that is synonymous with quality and reliability in the bike care industry. By partnering with Muc-Off, we’re offering our users access to a wide range of high-quality bike care products, which will help them maintain their bikes, and keep them running in top condition.”

Bikebook was founded in 2020 by Fieldsend along with Ryan Elson and Sam Elson, three passionate cyclists, with the aim to change the bike repair market for bicycle mechanics and cyclists alike.

The trio said they could understand customers who were frustrated by searching for the right bike mechanic, comparing prices and availability, which is why they developed Bikebook.