Schwalbe supporting my Boo initiatives in Ghana with new classroom and roof for school

Schwalbe has announced its support for two initiatives of bamboo bicycle manufacturer my Boo as part of the Yonso Project Model School in Ghana.

Education and the support of children are two pillars of Schwalbe‘s social commitment, said the company. The Yonso Project Model School gives children in the rural Ashanti region access to affordable, high-quality education.

Schwalbe will take on a classroom sponsorship and finance a complete classroom for the school. Currently, 500 girls and boys are being taught there and the number of places is to be doubled in the coming years.

Secondly, Schwalbe announced it is helping to finance an urgently needed roof for the entire school.

Felix Jahn, head of Schwalbe ́s CSR department, said: “The school project in Ghana is completely in line with our values and the focus of our social commitment. We are very grateful that my Boo is so strongly committed to Ghana.

“We are pleased that we can play a small part in ensuring that even more children from rural areas have access to good education.“

My Boo develops and produces high-quality bicycles made from the sustainable raw material bamboo. In 2020, it launched the my Atakora e-MTB, with a bamboo frame, and the premium version my Arakora pro.

Late last year, Schwalbe announced it has joined the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi). The priority is the drastic reduction of emissions, said the company, the urgency of which to combat climate change is well known. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change talks about the period from 2020 to 2030 as the decade of action.

Schwalbe said it is taking responsibility with its scientifically based goals and wants to make an active contribution to limiting global warming to well below 2°C.