Extra UK and Cyclex announce distribution of nutrition brand NamedSport

Extra UK has announced the addition of NamedSport into the Extra and Cyclex family.

NamedSport, a familiar face in Grand Tours as the primary nutrition partner, began in 2014 after forming a partnership with Named S.r.l., a natural medicine company in Italy. The ethos of the company is to produce the “best possible nutrition and supplements for sportspeople using only the best raw materials and ingredients”.

The brand offers a range of nutrition for use before, during and after activity in the form of its bars, gels and recovery products.

Stefano Corciulo, NamedSport CEO, said: “We are happy to announce the distribution partnership agreement signed with Extra UK. We are convinced that Extra UK is the perfect partner to help us grow the NamedSport brand in UK and Ireland among the cycling community and among all customers interested both in health and performance.

“We look forward to showcase our product range, based on scientific research and developed over years of working with professional Athletes and Teams.”

NamedSport sponsors the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France, as well as being the official nutrition partner of the World Tour Cycling Teams Astana Quazaqstan, Team Jayco and of the MTB Team Wilier Pirelli.

Mark Greshon, Extra UK head of brands, said: “We are pleased to bring NamedSport back to the UK and Ireland and add it to our portfolio of premium brands.

“Nutrition is a competitive category but we feel the expertise, branded ingredients and sports marketing behind NamedSport can make it the leading choice for retailers and consumers who want quality products to help improve their performance and lifestyle.

“Not to mention the fact their products also tastes great, so much so that we’ll be sampling a selection of the range at COREbike next month.”