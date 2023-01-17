Tandem Group Cycles to distribute urban bike brand Quella

Share Facebook

Tandem Group Cycles has announced a partnership agreement with Quella Bikes to become the

exclusive national distributor for the urban bike brand.

The Birmingham-based distributor Tandem Group is a national distributor with a category portfolio that includes bikes, electric scooters, and licensed children’s character bikes.

The group operates distribution for brands including Dawes, Claud Butler and Elswick alongside additional award-winning brands including the lightweight Squish children’s brand. The group currently supports an extensive network of independent national bike dealers throughout the UK.

Peter Kimberley, group CEO of Tandem Group Plc, said: “We are fully committed to offer our dealer network the very best cycling brands and are always striving to support and grow their businesses.

“We are delighted to be working with Quella Bikes, distributing a brand which brings a unique offering to the market whilst also complementing our portfolio of bikes. This partnership supports our wider strategy and the imminent opening of our new purpose-built, state-of-the-art warehouse”.

Quella Bikes is a British single-speed bike brand, established in 2012. Its values are built upon

bringing the joy of a single-speed, fixed-gear bicycle to bike lovers everywhere.

Utilising the Citrus-Lime cloud based POS system, retailers will be able to access the full range of Quella bikes in addition to ordering directly via the Tandem Group’s experienced sales team.

Chris Pengilley, managing director of Quella Bikes, said: “We are very excited to partner with Tandem Group Cycles whose long standing relations and expertise of distributing bicycles within the IBD community will bring Quella to regional markets throughout the UK.

“Over the years we have seen demand for our stylish and affordable range of electric and single speed designs intensify.

“With the opportunity to partner alongside the team at Tandem we can now look forward to developing a network of dedicated stockists who can meet the growing demand for our brand across all counties of the UK.”