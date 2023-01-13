We’re hiring: BikeBiz is looking for a new Staff Writer

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Do you have a passion for all things bikes and a strong journalistic ability? If so BikeBiz would love to hear from you.

A vacancy has just opened to join the BikeBiz team as a staff writer, to work across the BikeBiz magazine, website, and our sister title MMB.

From retail to bike manufacturing, media, and the latest technological innovation, BikeBiz strives to be the one-stop destination for all things bike trade.

Whether it’s reporting from the EuroBike trade show in Frankfurt, Germany, interviewing company executives, or chasing the latest developments at some of the biggest brands in the cycling world, you will be at the very heart of a unique and growing business sector.

We are looking for a trained journalist to help deliver in-depth features, breaking news, and extensive interview pieces. An interest in bikes is desirable – see the full job description below.

If you’d like to apply, please send a CV, cover letter, and examples of your written work to BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger via alex.ballinger@biz-media.co.uk.

Job title: Staff writer

How to apply: Please email a CV, cover letter, and examples of your written work to alex.ballinger@biz-media.co.uk

Location: Remote

Salary: Starting from £21,000 DoE

Summary

An exciting opportunity has opened up to join the BikeBiz and MicromobilityBiz team as staff writer across both titles.

For over 20 years, BikeBiz has acted as the essential monthly resource at the very heart of the cycling industry. Reaching up to 80,000 unique users per month, BikeBiz presents readers with vital industry insights to aid the growth of their business. From analysing key trends and interviewing prominent executives to reporting on product launches and trade collaborations, BikeBiz is all-encompassing in its influence and reach throughout the cycling world.

MMB is a new media outlet delivering regular updates to the burgeoning micromobility industry.

The service offers a free weekly newsletter, delivering the latest updates directly to readers’ inboxes, from market trends and product updates to Government initiatives and evolving legislation.

Job Summary

As Staff Writer, you will be responsible for pitching, sourcing and creating industry-leading news stories for the BikeBiz and MicromobilityBiz websites while contributing high-quality features for the BikeBiz monthly trade magazine. Reporting to the Editor, you will possess an excellent interviewing technique with the ability to work independently and present agenda-setting feature ideas and articles, as well as represent the brand at the various trade events the team attends. You will play an integral role in maintaining the quality and reliability of content across BikeBiz’s digital and print platforms, with a sound knowledge of the importance of social media in today’s landscape. You will be required to sub-edit content for print and online, so a keen eye for detail and fact-checking is a must. We are looking for a creative thinker with the ability to adapt to the evolving world in which the media finds itself.

Key role responsibilities

Sourcing and turning around exclusive news, interviews and features, both for online and print. Maintaining and growing the brand’s social media presence. Building and maintaining relationships across the cycling industry through excellent communication. Conducting both phone and face-to-face interviews with high-profile industry personalities. Attending annual trade events and representing the brand at product launches throughout the year.

Essential skills and experience

A journalism degree or NCTJ qualification is a must. Prior knowledge of the cycling industry is not essential, but a general interest in bikes is preferable. An aptitude for social media strategy is key, as is some experience with InDesign.

Benefits

International and domestic travel opportunities (trade events, product launches, factory visits etc.

Paid work travel expenses

Pension options available

Generous holiday package

How to apply: Please email a CV, cover letter, and examples of your written work to alex.ballinger@biz-media.co.uk