Santini UK welcomes three new faces to its sales force

As part of Santini’s ongoing investment in the UK, the Italian brand has welcomed three new salespeople to its family.

All three will represent the premium inline and custom apparel collections.

Richard Staton will be covering the North of England, Scotland, North Wales, and Ireland.

Brendan Barnes will operate in the Midlands and South Wales.

Simon Ormesher will take on both the South and London regions.

Jon Sangan, Santini UK sales manager, said: “Santini wants to bring back a stability to the current volatile market, supplying high quality, innovative product at fair price throughout the year.

“There is real hunger for change. IBDs are central to showcasing our products and so we will be launching at COREbike, along with SS24 collections, a range of new shop store concepts to suit all budgets.”

Each member of the sales team takes a wealth of knowledge and experience in the cycling industry.

Santini has been encouraged by the response from IBDs over 2023, already securing quality partners to showcase its ranges.

This term will see the brand build on its successes attracting more IBDs through beneficial terms, low commitments, marketing support and a no UK online only shop policy.

Santini is still manufactured in Bergamo, Italy and the brand’s new headquarters is testament to its drive and investment in the future.

The strength of R&D and sustainability goals ensures it remains competitive in the market.

Among the partners to utilise Santini products are: ASO., UCI, Ironman, and Lidl Trek teams.

All three salespeople can be contacted via email on the following: richard@santinisms.co.uk, brendan@santinisms.co.uk and simon@santinisms.co.uk.

Santini will be exhibiting at COREbike 2024 and will be located in S7. To view the COREbike map online, visit: corebike.co.uk