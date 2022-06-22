Rondo 2022 in stock now at Hotlines with new dealer opportunities available

Hotlines has announced that it has available stock of Polish gravel bike brand Rondo, with new dealer opportunities available.

The UK distributor said it was careful not to overweigh the order books coming into the 2022 season, knowing it had to give space for new dealers to enter the network mid-season.

The goal is to provide broader geographic coverage across the country, bridging large gaps and providing customers with the opportunity to see bikes and discuss various model options with experienced staff.

Now stock has arrived and hit the showrooms of existing dealers, Hotlines is inviting new enquiries.

Stock-in packages are available from as few as three bikes. POS packages are available free of charge and include a bike stand, pull-up banner, doormat and flag.

A low commitment and supporting POS package, Rondo is an eye-catching proposition for the dealer, said Hotlines, on a brand which would complement many existing ranges.

In addition to the attainable sign-up levels, Hotlines will also be promoting three bikes throughout June and July.

The Ruut CF1 & CF2 are lightweight, fast-paced, gravel mile munchers, with an innovative TwinTip fork allowing geometry tweaks to tailor the position for your preferred ride characteristics.

The Bogan ST2 is then the bike-packing purists’ choice. Steel frame, stable handling and mounts for all the accessory paraphernalia you could ever need.

All three models are available now with additional margin. Contacts sales@hotlines-uk.com for more information.

Rondo also recently launched the Ratt – the ‘next step’ in the all-road movement. The brand has presented a model that it says raises the standard of all-road bikes to a ‘new level’ through an engineering solution. “A bike that does not need to hide in a duel with classic road bikes but can also compete with the best off-road,” it said.