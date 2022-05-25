Rondo presents new Ratt all-road bike

Share Facebook

Rondo has launched the Ratt – the ‘next step’ in the all-road movement.

Rondo has presented a model that it says raises the standard of all-road bikes to a ‘new level’ through an engineering solution. “A bike that does not need to hide in a duel with classic road bikes but can also compete with the best off-road,” said the brand.

“Fast, versatile, responsive and a top performer with much more comfort than on classic narrow tyres. In short: the perfect partner for anyone who wants a sporty yet uninhibited riding experience on both tarmac and gravel. There’s a good reason why the Ratt motto is “Go Anywhere Fast” – a bike that allows you to be fast no matter where.”

‘Low Trail’ – a question of offset: same speed, wider tyres

Rondo engineers have made this possible by combining expertise in road and gravel bikes into one bike. The sophisticated geometry of the Ratt carbon frame combined with the wide 650B tyres keeps the overall diameter of the wheels small.

The larger contact area of the wider tyres better withstands external forces, providing ‘exceptional’ traction and stability with reduced rolling resistance without a detrimental effect on the speed. A specially designed fork with extended offset results in less trail at the front wheel and a steeper head tube angle. This compensates for the sluggishness of the wider tyres, said Rondo.

The result is the ‘perfect’ mix of race-like high agility, a direct response and more riding comfort – narrower tyres can also be used on the bike as an option.

Switching to the LO position of Rondo’s own variable TwinTip axle decreases the offset making the trail longer, the head tube angle flatter and the bike more forgiving on uneven and off-road terrain. Changing between LO and HI position is possible in a few minutes, even mid-ride.

Passive suspension zones

The Ratt’s specific frame design also provides added ride comfort. The strategic positioning of various carbon fibre structures has created passive suspension zones at the dropout, the lower part of the seat tube and the rear part of the top tube, while the rest of the frame retains the required stiffness. The frame is equipped with a mount for a front mech and as a result, the bike can be fitted with a 2x groupset.

The Ratt is available in two model variants: the CF1 and CF2, and its equipment further underlines the all-road capabilities of this new Rondo bike.

The CF1 comes with a Shimano GRX RX800 groupset, Rondo X Hunt 650B wheels and Vittoria Terreno Zero tyres with 47 millimetres in width. The CF2 is equipped with a Shimano GRX RX400 groupset and Rondo Lit wheels.

An expansion of the new Ratt family is planned for the 2023 season.

UK pricing:

Rondo Ratt CF1 – £4299.99

Rondo Ratt CF2 – £3399.99

Hotlines still has MY22 dealer opportunities available. Please speak to your account manager or e-mail info@hotlines-uk.com for full range information, pricing and availability.