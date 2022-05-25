Restrap secures US distribution partnership with Quality Bicycle Products

Share Facebook

UK-based cycling accessory brand Restrap has secured a new distribution partnership in the US with Quality Bicycle Products (QBP).

“We are excited to partner with Quality Bicycle Products,” said Edward Kingston, sales director. “QBP is a natural fit with the Restrap Brand considering their commitment to building stronger communities and approach to their social impact and environmental sustainability.

“We look forward to building strong relationships with Q’s network of US retailers.”

Restrap manufactures technical bikepacking equipment, occupying a large workshop in Leeds. The brand has partnerships in 28 countries and is now recognised as a leading bikepacking and luggage brand.

QBP is a distributor of bicycle products in North America. With distribution centres in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Colorado, Vancouver, and Toronto, QBP reaches a network of more than 5,000 independent retailers.

Joe Benedict, director of Distribution Product at QBP, added: “We’re excited to add Restrap products to the portfolio of brands available to specialty bicycle retailers in the US.

“Restrap offers innovative bags and related products that are rooted in their deep knowledge of endurance cycling and produced in the UK to their highest standards of quality.”

Last year, Restrap unveiled a limited-edition collaboration with Look Cycle, consisting of a chromatic colourway for Look’s 765 Gravel RS frameset and chromatic bikepacking bags handmade in Yorkshire by the cycling accessory brand. For the limited-edition collaboration, Restrap’s top tube, saddle, and bar bags were constructed from a fabric ‘as iridescent and dramatic’ as the highlights on the Look frameset.

Last July saw QBP named the sole distributor of MET and Bluegrass helmets in North America. It now carries a broad range of MET and Bluegrass helmets in its six North American distribution centres, with full availability beginning earlier this year to all specialty bicycle retailers with a QBP account.