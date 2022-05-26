RockShox 2023 suspension lineup launches

Share Facebook

RockShox’s 2023 suspension lineup has now launched.

The range includes the all new Pike, Lyrik, and ZEB forks and the all new Deluxe, Deluxe Coil, Super Deluxe, and Super Deluxe Coil shocks.

“Our new suspension started from a blank sheet of paper,” said a statement. “We set everything aside and started with one question: how can we continue to elevate every ride?

“The result is a revolutionary system designed to deliver unprecedented control, muscle, and performance. New chassis designed with industry-first damper technology, reinvented air springs, a host of new technologies to mute trail chatter and win the fight against friction. Suspension that has the confidence to meet the demands of riders today and empower them to take the sport somewhere new tomorrow.”

New Pike, Lyrik, and ZEB forks:

– Charger 3 damper with truly independent High Speed Compression (HSC) and Low Speed Compression (LSC) adjustments and silent rebound damping

– ButterCups dampen high-frequency vibrations

– DebonAir+ airprings, offering a consistent feel across all three fork platforms with tuned positive and negative air volumes

– Pressure Relief Valves eliminate unwanted air pressure build-up in the fork lower leg

– Maxima Plush Dynamic Suspension Lube

– New chassis optimized for travel brackets and intended use case

New Deluxe, Deluxe Coil, Super Deluxe, and Super Deluxe Coil shocks:

– RCT2 damper with truly independent High Speed Compression (HSC) and Low Speed Compression (LSC) adjustments

– DebonAir+ airspring system with two different air cans to augment each frame’s particular kinematics

– Fine-tune airspring with positive and negative tokens

– Optional Hydraulic Bottom Out

Founded by Paul Turner and Steve Simons in 1989, RockShox was taken over by SRAM in 2002.

Hammerhead was recently acquired by SRAM, with the company joining SRAM’s portfolio of brands in a transaction completed on 30th December 2021. Hammerhead has just announced that riders utilising Di2 integration are to lose access to a small subset of features, at Shimano’s request.