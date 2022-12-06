Ribble bolsters gravel focused platform with 725 model

Share Facebook

Ribble Cycles has released the Ribble 725 gravel model, crafted using Reynolds 725 tubing.

Comprising of three key specs, Gravel 725 Pro, Gravel 725 Enthusiast and Gravel 725 Sport, the range has been designed for riders “looking to conquer off-road terrain with the added ride quality attributes and timeless looks of Reynolds steel tubing adding to the dynamic ride, performance and greater choice of the Ribble gravel platform”.

The brand says it considered every detail for versatile off-road adventure, providing an ‘ultimate’ ride experience with triple butted Reynolds 725 heat treated steel tube profiles, full carbon monocoque fork with tapered steerer, flared gravel riser handlebars with progressive frame geometry tailored specifically for control and handling on rugged terrains.

Tyre clearance of up to 45mm for 700c or 47mm for 650b wheels with internal cable routing creates a sleek clean design as well as keeping cables free from dirt and grime. Finished in Matt Air Force Blue with gloss blue details with custom colour available, the design incorporates multiple mounting points for maximum luggage carrying capacity including rear rack mounts, carryall mounts on the fork and multiple bottle mounts.

Jamie Burrow, Ribble head of product, said: “Gravel is an extremely exciting dynamic – embraced and enjoyed by the Ribble team from participating in the inaugural UCI World Championships to bike packing adventures, the gravel genre continues to evolve and grow.

“The all-new 725 models complement and enhance our gravel platform where our design focuses on off-road optimised frames, long and low geometry, oversized headtubes and flared bars. The gravel 725 offers greater accessibility to the genre providing a more classic aesthetic and unique ride quality that comes with the Reynolds steel frame.

“Overall, this addition provides greater choice and diversification across the whole platform alongside an exhilarating enhanced riding proposition for whatever your chosen style of off-road riding.”

The Gravel 725 Pro SRAM Rival XPLR AXS is a high-performance gravel bike weighing in at 10.8kg (medium). Equipped with the wireless shifting performance of SRAM’s XPLR eTap AXS groupset, Mavic Allroad wheels wrapped with Halo GXC gravel tyres to offer control across any technical terrain.

The Gravel 725 Enthusiast SRAM Rival thrives when off the beaten track to provide a confident and comfortable ride across any ground with SRAM Rival 1x groupset, Mavic Allroad and Level gravel optimised finishing kit. The Gravel 725 Sport SRAM Apex 1 provides an accessible and versatile gravel offer, whether it’s for a short off-road blast or an epic bikepacking excursion.

Builds can be fine-tuned and personalised using the Ribble BikeBuilder and CustomColour tools and include noteworthy options including the Campagnolo Ekar 1×13.

Ribble Gravel 725 Frameset: £1,299

Ribble Gravel 725 Sport: £2,099

Ribble Gravel 725 Enthusiast: £2,399

Ribble Gravel 725 Pro: £2,899