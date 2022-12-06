Continental launches specialty e-bike and e-cargo bike tyre, the eContact Plus

Share Facebook

Continental has introduced the latest tyre in its urban/tour segment, the eContact Plus.

The eContact Plus is a specialist clincher tyre developed for the commuting and load-carrying demands of e-bikes. It features a compact tread pattern to keep rolling resistance low and boost the range of each battery charge, plus unique tread and construction technologies for protection from puncture hazards such as nails and glass.

Available in a broad range of sizes from 50-406 to 62-622, to suit e-bikes and e-cargo bikes travelling at speeds of up to 50 km/h, Continental says the eContact Plus can support load-carrying up to 128kg per tyre.

Drawing on more than a century of experience designing and manufacturing motorcycle and moped tyres, this latest urban tyre is also certified for S-Pedelecs.

The eContact Plus utilises Continental’s SafetyPlus Pro Breaker technology, combining a highly flexible rubber with the strength of tightly woven PolyX puncture-resistant fibres. Continental says this makes the tyres particularly resistant to cuts and piercing and the tyre’s high elasticity keeps rolling resistance low, prolonging the e-bike battery life so riders get more miles from each charge.

The tyre also includes a reflective strip on the tyre sidewall, for improved safety when riding in the dark. This improves on-road visibility, aiming to give riders confidence when riding on busy roads and in low light conditions.

Founded in 1871, Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. In 2021, the company generated sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs more than 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets.

Key features of the eCONTACT Plus:

Weight: 745g to 1270g

Dimensions: 50-406 to 62-622

Maximum load: 85kg to 128kg per tyre, depending on tyre dimension

Technology: SafetyPlus Pro Breaker

Category: Clincher

The eCONTACT Plus is available to purchase worldwide, RRP €47.99 per tyre.