Cycle insurer Bikmo announces three new members joining its board

Bikmo has announced three new members joining its board, set to bring together decades of cycle, adventure sports and e-mobility industry experience to support the next chapter in the cycle insurer’s growth in the UK and Europe.

Joining the Board is Gareth Nettleton, who held the VP of marketing role at Strava for eight years. Nettleton’s experience in growing and fortifying brands in the sector will help ensure Bikmo builds on its established market position both in the short term and over the coming years.

Nettleton said: “Insurance is all about trust. Trust that when the worst happens, the company you’ve chosen to protect you will live up to their promise and get you back riding again ASAP. Bikmo’s reputation is second to none in this area and it’s why I’m delighted to join the board as they push into new territories and protect cyclists across Europe.”

Also joining is Tori Fahey, the founder of bikepacking brand and BCorp Apidura. Fahey’s experience comes in growing a sector-defining brand that aligns with the cycle insurer’s growth ambitions and business foundations of embedding strong values into the team and brand.

Fahey said: “As bicycles increasingly become essential equipment for a wider group of individuals and businesses, the need for tailored protection solutions is as important as ever. Bikmo’s user-centric approach to addressing this need, combined with its balanced perspective on the role of business in society, positions it to lead the way in this evolving market. I’m very happy to be joining the board to be part of this journey. ”

Third is Cees de Witte, a bike and adventure sports industry veteran having led and scaled global businesses including GT Bicycles Europe, Giro / Bell Sports and Spyder.

Cees de Witte said: “I am convinced of the superior insurance value proposition offered by Bikmo in the bicycle and e-Mobility industry, whether it relates to the consumer business model, insurance products innovation and customer service.

“Above all, there is a passionate culture and love for cycling, as well as a strong entrepreneurship mindset. I look forward to working with Dave and his team to continue to build on the great track record of Bikmo in a context of a structurally growing industry”

David George, CEO of Bikmo, said: “In our mission to protect the world’s riders, building the depth of experience in cycling/endurance sports and e-mobility across the business and team is essential. I could not be happier to welcome Gareth, Tori and Cees to the board, and I’m looking forward to what we can achieve together.”