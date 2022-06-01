Quality, performance, availability – The story of emerging mountain bike brand Spada 

Share Facebook

This article is a paid promotion in partnership with Spada

Having established itself as a leading wholesaler in the motorbike market since its inception in 1956, British brand Feridax has proudly set out its stall in the MTB scene.

Spada, sister-brand of Feridax, offers a collection of protective performance wear for the mountain bike market, with availability being a high priority for the West Midlands-based clothing name.

After its founding in 1994 as a motorbike clothing brand, Spada has plans to establish itself as a rider-first name in the MTB market, working with its brand ambassadors and customers to improve and progress with its lines.

Currently Spada offers a full range of trail-inspired clothing, from jackets and jerseys down to socks and gloves, as well as launching its first helmet.

The national sales manager for Spada and Feridax is Stuart Swaby, former UK country director for Fox Racing, who supported the growth of Fox’s IBD network, growing the number of representing stores by more than 50% during his tenure.

“The eventual aim for the Spada MTB range is to offer product which covers the full spectrum of riders,” said Swaby, “from core/racer through to general participant and weekend warrior.

“Our immediate concentration is to set the foundation of the brand and our product range concentrating on the two largest segments of the market, being general participant and the weekend warrior.”

Spada is currently marketing its existing summer and spring range, which includes the Enduro Jacket, the Trail Long Sleeve jersey, the Black Route trouser, and the Howitzer helmet.

The brand also has plans for its autumn/winter ‘22 collection, launching in September.

To help spread the word, Spada has been marketing its lines both online and at real-world events, including the Malverns Classic Bike Festival in the west of England, and the Ard Rock MTB festival in Yorkshire.

Spada also has a bank of marketing assets to help support retailers stocking its lines.

Swaby added: “Our plan moving forward into 2023 is to split the range into three different product franchises. Each franchise will offer garments to suit the performance needs of the consumer from general riding/casual crossover products to high level dynamic performance garments, whilst continuing to remain true to our brand design pillars of aesthetics, safety and value for money.”

Spada also works closely with brand ambassadors to develop its products, including British professional 4x racer Scott Beaumont.

On his relationship with the brand, Beaumont said: “We’ve worked together now for three years and are excited to bring to market the clothing we’ve developed.

“It’s some of the lightest, least restrictive riding kit out there, durable and fade resistant. I couldn’t be more proud of it.”

Mountain bike personality and Spada ambassador Tommy Hype added: “I’m proper hyped to be representing them! I’ve been riding the kit for around four months now, and the quality is spot on. Keep an eye out for the waterproof jackets – they’re insane! It’s nice to see a homegrown brand competing with the big dogs.”

To find out more or to stock Spada, contact Stuart Swaby, stuart.swaby@feridax.com, 07970 976 077

You can also visit the Spada dealer site here