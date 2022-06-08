US-based bike manufacturer Allied Cycle Works partners with Classified

Share Facebook

Arkansas-based bicycle manufacturer Allied Cycle Works has established an OEM partnership with Classified.

Allied is now offering the Able gravel bike with an option to include the Powershift hub.

“We’ve been really impressed with the performance and simplicity of the Powershift hub,” said Drew Medlock, CEO of Allied Cycle Works. “It eliminates the compromise when selecting a 1x or 2x system, and it’s the most exciting development in bike drivetrain since electronics hit the market.

“Gravel riding demands quick shifting transitions and reliability. The Classified system just performs better than a traditional 2x with front derailleur for our applications.”

Classified’s Powershift Hub is a 2-speed wireless gearing system that offers the range of a 2x with the reliability and aerodynamics of a 1x drivetrain. It makes it possible to instantaneously change from one gear to another, under full load and on any terrain.

Gravel race Unbound was chosen to unveil the Classified fitted Able. Hundreds of cycling fans had the opportunity to test ride the Powershift system on the demo Allied Able bikes at the Classified booth.

Mathias Plouvier, CEO of Classified, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Allied, a bike manufacturer that has firmly established itself as one of the standout American bike builders.

“Their high-performance carbon fiber bicycles stand up against the very best in terms of progressive frame design, technology and customisation. We’re more than happy to see the Classified Powershift hub offered as an innovative drivetrain option on their Able builds.

“Furthermore, we share the same vision on brand integrity and have the mutual ambition to keep all aspects of production in house from testing, manufacturing and development. Made in Belgium meets Made in America and we’re delighted to start this adventure together.”

Available now, Allied is offering the Able Classified Force AXS build that includes the Powershift hub. The model is a complete bike with Allied’s standard options to choose component sizes as well as several component upgrade opportunities and Allied’s custom paint programme.