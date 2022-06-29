Premium kit brand Maap launches latest phase of recycled off-cut kit

Share Facebook

Australian premium kit brand Maap has released the second collection of its recycled off-cut kit, as part of its sustainability push.

First launched in 2021, the Maap OffCuts Program takes the excess fabric from previous product runs of Maap’s most popular jersey and repurposes them into striking new designs.

This run of OffCut kit will feature the popular Evade Pro Base jersey, in both long and short sleeve versions for men and women.

Ollie Cousins, Maap co-founder, said: “Our continued commitment to leaving behind a better planet than the one we inherited is manifested in the OffCuts Program. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg; we’re also continually looking at every facet of our business to make sure that wherever we can, we’re operating in the most responsible way.”

Maap said the OffCuts Program is a direct way customers can participate in the brand’s sustainability efforts, which also include careful selection of raw materials, manufacturing processes, and consideration of end-life cycle for products.

New for the 2022 OffCuts Program, each jersey features a handwritten label indicating its unique position in the production run.

The OffCuts Evade hersey will be available online from 30th June in limited quantities and select Maap dealers.

Earlier this year, BikeBiz senior staff writer Rebecca Morley visited Maap’s new London office, as the premium apparel brand looks to expand in the UK market.

On sustainability, Andrew Montgomery, UK/EU brand manager said: “It’s at the front of everything we do, it’s one of the key pillars of the company. It’s something that’s close to the founders’ hearts as well.”

Sustainability is also a big focus for Maap – it’s one of the leading things it questions before it does anything, Montgomery said, from apparel to campaigns.

The brand is a Bluesign System partner – Bluesign’s independent and thorough verification takes a holistic approach to assessing sustainability, calculating the environmental impact of the entire process from raw material to finished product. This ensures the lowest possible impact on people and the environment.

Maap kit is available in a select number of retailers in the UK, including luxury department store Harrods in London.