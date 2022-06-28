Enve releases gravel-specific dropper post with drop-bar lever

Share Facebook

US component brand Enve has unveiled its latest innovation, a gravel-specific dropper post complete with a drop-bar lever.

The new G Series Dropper Post from Enve, distributed in the UK by Bristol-based Saddleback, is a lightweight piece of kit (395 grams) and offers 40mm of drop, and is designed to allow for saddlebags.

Each post includes shims that increase the post diameter from 27.2 to 30.9mm and 27.2 to 31.6mm to ensure compatibility with nearly any frame plumbed for a dropper post.

“Gravel riding and racing is dynamic and having a dropper post in your toolbox can provide riders with a meaningful advantage due to the increase in control and therefore confidence that lowering your centre of gravity delivers. With that in mind, we set out to develop a lightweight dropper post that ensured confidence inspiring reliability in every aspect,” said VP of consumer experience, Jake Pantone.

“Dropper posts are an entirely new product line for Enve, but the foundational elements that are core to all Enve products are still found within the design. We make products that make your ride better, and we firmly believe that a dropper post has the ability to transform your gravel riding experience,” added marketing manager, Neil Shirley.

In addition to developing the dropper post, Enve also tackled the challenge of a drop-bar compatible remote dropper post lever.

“Nearly as challenging as the post design itself was the design of our new dropper post lever. It is both challenging from a spatial packaging standpoint and a functional ergonomic standpoint. After literally dozens of printed and machined iterations, we opted for the design that we and our testers favoured most. The design features a dual actuation push and pull design that allows actuation from the hoods and the drops. In addition, the lever is canted and textured for improved function and ergonomics. As far as drop-bar remotes are concerned, we believe our lever strikes the best balance of function, aesthetics, and ergonomics,” said Pantone.

The G Series Dropper Post is compatible with internally routed frames only. The new dropper will function with most dropper post remote levers, including left shifters that convert to dropper post levers.

Available to order now from your local ENVE Dealer, you can find out more by speaking to the Saddleback team by ringing 01454 285285.