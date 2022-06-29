Five minutes with: Seatylock

Share Facebook

As the California-based lock brand plans to launch its fifth generation product, Seatylock CEO Michael Shenkerman offers an update to the industry

Can you give us a little background on Seatylock?

Seatylock company was founded in 2008 with the main goal of setting new standards in the bike protection industry, providing the market with products that are one level above all others. The first product we launched was the Foldylock Classic on Kickstarter in 2013, and now nine years later, we are launching the fifth generation of the Foldylock family, the Foldylock Forever, which is going to be the strongest folding lock ever made.

Our team pours its heart and soul into making sure Seatylock is everything riders ask for. When it comes to locks, the main objective, obviously, is security and protection. But since they are hands-on products used every day, comfort, usability, and style are just as important.

Unlike many other companies in this business we design, produce, and assemble each of our products in-house, including cylinders and keys. This fact allows us to be flexible in the design process, keep patents exclusive and control quality along with production. It is our unique system and our method to fulfill our destination.

What area of the market do you target?

We’re dedicated to providing safe, innovative products at a reasonable price. Our products are designed with the urban customer in mind, those who want a product that is both safe and stylish without breaking the bank.

What makes your products unique?

Seatylock focuses energy and resources on becoming better with every passing day. We understand that doing so requires actively listening to our growing community of customers and paying attention to the tiniest details so that each Seatylock product stands out in its unique concept and design. We have invested a lot of effort in making these user-friendly and tough, so we can proudly and confidently say that each one is the best in its category.

We believe that locks can be well-crafted objects and should be just as desirable as any other part or accessory in this industry. After all, it is pretty visible and represents its user to some extent. We make tremendous efforts in designing our locks to meet the aesthetic perception of our users. We regularly attend the biggest annual events and send our products to the most prestigious product design competitions.

What unique offerings do you have for retailers?

Our retail customers are very valuable to us, and we always work toward their best interests. After the Foldylock Forever campaign ends on Kickstarter (in June), we will offer every store in the UK a free sample of the product (worth $120), so they can experience the product and see how powerful it is.

What sort of feedback have you received from the industry?

Customers are very surprised by the quality of the products over time. Many distribution companies and stores that have worked with us for many years have been surprised to discover that even after a number of years, the products continue to function flawlessly, as opposed to most locking products that experience significant quality faults and in large numbers.

What are your plans for 2022 and beyond?

Our goal is to make the best products in the bike lock market. Also, to evolve as much as possible, both personally and as a company, reach new audiences and destinations, and spread the word about Seatylock.

In the long run, we are very excited to launch new products and create a precedent in the lock market as well as in the safety standard. That is why I suggest you follow us and keep updated because we are constantly trying to innovate!