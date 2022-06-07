Navigation start-up Beeline launches new Velo 2 cycle computer

Share Facebook

The British navigation start-up Beeline has launched the latest version of its cycle computer, the Velo 2.

Having been focussed on the motorbike market in recent years, Beeline has relaunched its cycling-specific GPS, aimed at the commuter and leisure market, offering clear navigation, simple user interface, and intuitive route planning.

Founded in April 2015 by Mark Jenner and Tom Putnam, London-based Beeline aims to help cyclists and motorcyclists develops through intuitive navigation technology. The team is now over 20 strong with all product development and design done in-house.

The Velo 2 will retail for £79.99, while the brand is currently exploring opportunities with distributors in the UK.

Beeline co-founder Mark Jenner said: ‘’We are delighted to have reached the significant milestone of a million rides being travelled using our technology – as we launch the Beeline Velo 2.

‘’As a company, we want our technology to unlock better, safer, and more enjoyable rides for as many people as possible”

‘’This is an exciting time for us and for cycling in general, and we want to continue developing and improving our software to provide the very best ride experience’’

Beeline gathers data from Beeline rides to continually improve its route-planning function, using OpenStreetMap technology to guide its riders.

When compared with the original Velo, the new model includes a new navigation interface and a larger screen.

Riders are encouraged to ‘review’ roads on their route, either giving positive or negative feedback via a button on the Beeline, which the Beeline team will then use to improve navigation functions.

Beeline also has more plans in the works, including integration with micromobility provider Tier, and the potential for partnerships with e-bike manufacturers directly.

There is an upcoming opportunity for the public to buy Beeline shares through an upcoming Seedr campaign, which launches on June 14th.

To learn more visit beeline.co