Muc-Off launches new Disco Bar End Plugs

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Muc-Off has announced the launch of its Disco Bar End Plugs.

The new Disco Bar End Plugs have been designed to add ‘bling to the bars’ and complement other recent launches from the British brand’s growing range of hardware and componentry.

The plugs are available in five colours, black, red, blue, pink, and orange, and weigh just 13g per side (26g total). They’re compatible with most open-ended MTB, road, and gravel handlebar sizes, said Muc-Off, and are lightweight, tough, and super-secure thanks to their expanding silica plugs (supplied in multiple sizes), securing nuts and knurled back-face which prevent any slippage.

Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off, said: “It’s been brilliant to get back into designing and creating machined parts in recent years, and of course to be able to offer these plugs in our fans’ favourite anodised colours means they can match their other componentry upgrades.”

The Disco Bar End Plugs retail at £19.99 / $24.99 / €19.99 and are available now from the Muc-Off global dealer network, select e-retailers and direct from www.muc-off.com.

Read more: Maap and PAM present new limited edition collaboration

Muc-Off also recently extended its lubrication range with the release of a new All Weather Chain Lube.

The new formula is derived from a blend of renewable and readily biodegradable ingredients, which combine to produce a highly versatile high-performance lube. When applied to the chain, Muc-Off said the lube quickly penetrates deep into every link, creating a durable, protective coating that guards against the elements and prevents metal-to-metal wear.

Last month, the brand announced the release of its new Crank Preload Ring, which comes in the same 12 colours as its range of Tubeless Valves.

Weighing in at 8.2g-12.7g, depending on the adaptors used (all included), they are compatible on road, gravel, and mountain bikes with 30mm spindle cranks including SRAM, Race Face, and Easton, as well as SRAM DUB 28.99 spindles.