Maap and PAM present new limited edition collaboration

Cycling apparel brand Maap and lifestyle brand PAM (Perks and Mini) have presented their third collaboration.

The PAAM Club Ciclistico Amatiorale capsule is a “celebration of psy-cycling and off-the-beaten track wild adventures”, said a statement. “Inspired by rides across varied terrain mixed with beloved cannoli haunts and espresso stops, the cross discipline apparel features Perks and Mini’s psy-activated graphics, old school logos and friendly beavers for on-and-off bike antics.”

The Maap x PAM Skin Suit aims to make sure riders ‘stand out in the peloton’. Made in Italy, it utilises premium breathable fabrics and the same 3D thermo moulded multi-density chamois as found in Maap’s Team Bib Evo. To dial up the classic styling, pair with the Maap x PAM Skull Cap, a nostalgia-infused piece for some extra riding ‘stile’.

Rounding out the capsule are Team Fit jerseys, a thermal long sleeve option, cargo bibs, a lightweight jacket and MTB tee. No ride into the wilderness would be complete without essential accessories including padded socks, bottles, cap, neck and arm warmers. The PAAM aesthetic continues off bike with graphic tees, hoodie and sticker pack.

PAAM – Club Ciclostico Amatiorale launches online today, 15th December, in limited quantities at maap.cc and perksandmini.com. It is also available in store at Maap LaB Melbourne, PAM Store Melbourne and Sydney.

Maap x PAM PAAM collaboration list:

Maap x PAM Team Jersey

Maap x PAM Cargo Bib Short

Maap x PAM Skin Suit

Maap x PAM Skull Cap

Maap x PAM Arm Warmers

Maap x PAM Neck Warmer

Maap x PAM LS Tee

Maap x PAM Print Tee

Maap x PAM Print Hoodie

Maap x PAM Thermal LS Jersey

Maap x PAM MTB LS Tee

Maap x PAM Lightweight Jacket

Maap x PAM Socks

Maap x PAM Bottle

Maap x PAM Cycling Cap

Maap x PAM Sticker Pack