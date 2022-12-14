Mondraker announces new Crafty Carbon XR LTD with Bosch’s Performance Line CX Race motor

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mondraker has announced the Crafty Carbon XR LTD, a limited edition model that comes with Bosch’s Performance Line CX Race motor.

Mondraker said: “The new Mondraker Crafty Carbon XR LTD is a limited edition model, not only because of its limited production or its very special paint job, but also because it’s one of the few models on the market today that comes with Bosch’s new and exclusive Performance Line CX Race motor.

“A premium combo of power and exclusivity that make the new Crafty Carbon XR LTD stand out from the crowd.”

The new Bosch motor is ‘as exclusive as it is powerful’, said Mondraker. More aggressive, more dynamic and with handlebar gripping acceleration, the Race mode has 400% assist compared to 340% for the Turbo mode on the conventional Performance CX model. Torque remains the same at 85Nm.

The motor, built with magnesium casings, weighs 2,750 grams, 150 grams lighter than the standard Performance Line CX.

One of the key features of the new Bosch Performance Line CX Race motor is the ‘Race’ mode itself, which is one mode above the traditional ‘Turbo’ mode, both of which are configurable through the eBike Flow application, as are overall assistance level, dynamic or initial acceleration, maximum speed and maximum torque settings.

The Race mode has a unique Extended Boost option, postponing the assistance cutoff for a longer period of time once riders have stopped pedalling.

As with the other Smart System models in the 2023 Crafty range, the Crafty Carbon XR LTD comes with the new System Controller (a device integrated into the toptube which lets riders turn the motor on and off or change the assistance mode) and the wireless Mini Remote, located on the left hand side of the handlebar.

The exclusivity of the Crafty Carbon XR LTD is built on the Crafty Carbon XR with which it shares most of its specs, with a stand-out Öhlins fork and shock doing the duty of providing the 150mm rear wheel travel, complemented by 170mm up front.

The finish of the frame with the Transparent Amber colour is unique in the Crafty Carbon 2023 range and reveals the layers of carbon that form a part of the structure of the frame tubes.

Read more: Tern announces grant recipients of 2022 Give Back Program with $50,000 donated

Mondraker added: “Of course, we chose the XR version, the most ‘racing’ version of our 2023 Crafty Carbon enduro e-MTB range, because the most powerful motor in the Bosch range deserves our most exclusive model, the one that truly reflects the spirit of maximum performance and versatility.

“The most refined frame, with the most powerful motor on the market. Complete exclusivity for riders looking for an extremely capable and absolutely unique enduro bike.”

The new Mondraker Crafty Carbon XR LTD will be available soon through official Mondraker distributors and the usual sales channels.