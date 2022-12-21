Moore Large appoints Richard Staton to regional sales role, Richard Provan moves into bike category  

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Moore Large has appointed Richard Staton as regional sales manager for the North and Scotland for the accessories sector.

The Derbyshire-based distributor has also given longstanding sales manager Richard Provan responsibility for bikes, moving from his former role as the accessories rep for the North and Scotland.

Stanton joins Moore Large after spending 20 years as part of the sales team at UK cycling parts and accessories distributor Madison.

His new role will see him take ownership of Scottish and Northern England territories for cycling accessories at Moore Large, covering brands such as Lake, Oneal, e*thirteen, Alpina, Tru-Tension, and house brand Everything to Cycling.

On joining Moore Large, Staton said: “I’m delighted to be joining Moore Large at such a pivotal point in the company’s history. From day one, it is clear there is a huge body of work underway to revolutionise how they serve their customers and remain loyal to the IBD in the face of economic difficulty. Moore Large is backed by a strong heritage and is deeply rooted in the industry. Despite colossal changes in the cycling landscape, their core values have always remained the same, to put the independent shop first.”

Former accessories representative for the North and Scotland, Richard Provan, will move into bicycles, representing house brand Forme Bikes alongside Tern Bikes and WeThePeople. Provan has been a member of the Moore Large sales team for the past 10 years.

Provan said: “Working with our customers over the past ten years has been a pleasure. The variety and diversity of our IBD network is vast. Taking the time to understand individual requirements and meeting the passionate people behind the stores is what makes everything worthwhile. I’ve worked across the Moore Large bike division before. I’m excited to re-join the bike team, especially with some major product development scheduled for 2023.”

Adam Biggs, director, and co-owner of Moore Large, said:“ I’m thrilled to have Richard as part of the bike team. He brings a wealth of experience, trust, and expertise to our business and has built strong relationships with our customers over the past decade. We’ve got ambitious plans in place for the next 12 months; Richard will play a critical role in bringing those plans to fruition.”

Read more: Cycle insurer Bikmo partners with IoT platform Particle

Head of sales Richard Williams said: “Having the right people in the right place is essential as we move into 2023. No one could predict the challenges and changes our industry would face over the past few years, and there are a few hurdles to overcome. However, with challenges often comes opportunity. With multiple factors now driving a surge in new and experienced cyclists taking to the saddle, we need to be ready to respond to market demands. I am confident that our customers are in safe hands with Richard Provan and Richard Staton in our team.”