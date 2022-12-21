Cycle insurer Bikmo partners with IoT platform Particle

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cycle-specific insurance company Bikmo has partnered with IoT (internet of things) platform Particle to offer solutions for manufacturers and fleet operators.

Particle, a platform-as-a-service provider, aims to help businesses utilise software and connected devices, offering business insights and customer support.

Bikmo and Particle have partnered to use vehicle data, captured using Particle’s platform, to offer better value insurance for manufacturers and fleet operators.

David George, CEO of Bikmo, said: “At the core of our business is a mission to protect the world’s riders and for our team that means continually researching and innovating how to drive better value and improve experience for our riders/customers.

“I’m fascinated by the power of data in helping us achieve our mission and can’t wait to get our first integration with Particle live. ”

Nate Wang, head of micromobility at Particle commented: “I’m incredibly excited about this partnership because it makes it easier than ever for vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators to provide turnkey solutions, intelligently tailored by Particle’s PaaS and delivered via Bikmo’s insurance offerings, which enhance safety and value for their customers and riders.

“It’s a clear win for all stakeholders.”

Earlier this year, Bikmo launched an insurance discount specifically for the cycle trade.

Bikmo Pro offers a 25% discount to anyone working in the cycling sector, to support the people who help keep the bike business thriving.

The discount will be open to bike industry workers ranging from bike brands through to retail staff and coaches.

Bikmo, headquartered in Cheshire, offers a range of cycling-specific insurance products both for riders and businesses, including cover for theft and accidental damage, as well as race cover, public liability cover, and insurance for clothing and accessories.

Read more: What’s changed in cycling over the last 20 years?

Earlier this year, the brand also launched Bikmo Bike Shop Insurance, a new product and service designed exclusively for cycle retailers looking for a personal and specialised approach to business insurance.