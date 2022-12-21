COREbike announces five new exhibitors for 2023 show 

Share Facebook

The organisers of COREbike have announced five new exhibitors for the 2023 edition.

Taking place from 19th-21st February at the usual venue in Whittlebury Hall, Towcester, COREbike is is a major trade event on the calendar for many distributors and dealers, with an exclusive list of brands on display.

Next year’s show will feature five new additions – Orbea, Pon Bike Performance (PBP UK), Kids Ride Shotgun, Schwalbe and Gtechniq Bike, alongside returning brands Endura and Ebco Ltd.

PBP UK, formerly Jungle Products UK, has recently undergone some major changes, taking on GT Bicycles from CSG UK alongside existing brands Santa Cruz, Cervelo, Juliana and Reserve.

The distributor will be taking up a spot in the Suzuka room at COREbike 2023.

PBP’s UK marketing manager, Phil Stephenson, said: “When the opportunity arose to present the Pon Bike Performance brands at Whittlebury next year, we couldn’t say no. Supporting the existing GT dealer network is a key priority for us and being at the show helps with continuity for the brand and will be the first opportunity for us to meet the dealer base and introduce them to the new team.”

“Our first-ever presence at COREbike also means we’re able to speak to new and existing dealers about the other great brands in the line-up and it goes without saying they can expect to see some suitably eye-popping product on display in Suzuka.”

Basque bike brand Orbea is another new addition to the show. CORE visitors can meet the Orbea team in the Melbourne room at Whittlebury.

Damian Hackett, Orbea country manager UK & Ireland: “Orbea has built a global following amongst enthusiasts with models for road, gravel, MTB, urban and juniors, plus e-bikes across the range. With our ‘MyO’ production system we are able to create dream bikes for passionate users by allowing dealers the flexibility to customise bikes for their customers to their exact specifications. The opportunity to own a unique Orbea and really stand out from the crowd is proving to be a big hit with fans of the brand. It’s our first COREbike and we’re looking forward to showing off the latest bikes and welcoming dealers and press into the Orbea room.”

Kids Ride Shotgun, a shotgun child’s seat brand from New Zealand will also be on display, while Schwalbe will have its own room for the first time, having previously been in the Ison Distribution room for several years.

Gtechniq, specialist in high-performance ceramic coating products, washes, shampoos for cars and boats, will also be displaying its cycling-specific products.

The 2023 line up also includes two returning companies, Ebco Ltd who are back at CORE with Ebco and Corratec bikes, and COREbike regulars Endura.

Registrations for dealers and press are open now.

The organisers are introducing a new badging system for the next COREbike. All approved visitors will receive a e-ticket on a sheet which they need to print out before attending the show. On arrival at Whittlebury the ticket barcode just gets scanned and then the sheet is folded up into a wallet/lanyard. The barcode also gets scanned at the restaurant for the complimentary lunch so no more panicked pocket searching to locate lunch vouchers.

Visit www.corebike.co.uk to register.

Free parking is available at Whittlebury Hall. Free Wifi is also available within the hotel.

In addition to complimentary lunches for dealers and press, there are two complimentary tea and coffee stations (one located directly opposite the Orbea room and one located between ISON and 2Pure).