Fusion Media appointed to handle UK PR for outdoor brand Stanley

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Marketing and PR firm Fusion Media has been appointed to handle UK PR for the Stanley outdoor brand.

Fusion, a marketing agency specialising in cycling and endurance sports founded by Adam Tranter, handles PR for some of the biggest brands in cycling and sports, from Raleigh, Specialized and Evans Cycles, to Red Bull and Brompton.

The Stanley brand has more than 100 years of history, founded by inventor William Stanley Jr who revolutionised hot drink storage by utilising vacuum insulation with steel strength in a single bottle in 1913.

Fusion will now run the UK Stanley press office, alongside its dedicated events and ambassador management throughout 2023, focusing on the brand’s 110th anniversary.

Wiesia Kuczaj, managing director at Fusion Media, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Stanley and welcoming them to our client roster. The ethos of the Stanley brand really resonates with us and collectively we have a number of shared values which makes this a really special account to be working on. We’re looking forward to driving the brand forward in the UK and heightening its awareness as it celebrates a milestone of 100 years.”

In 2018, Fusion Media also branched into the running sector by establishing the The Running Channel to offer audio-visual content for the running market. The Running Channel now has more than 500,000 subscribers.

Fusion is also the driving force behind the Bike is Best advocacy campaign, launched at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and led by Fusion founder Tranter.

Earlier this year, the organiser of the Tour of Britain and the Women’s Tour, Sweetspot Group, also appointed Fusion Media as its UK PR firm.

Sweetspot Group is the sports events and marketing company responsible for the biggest cycle races in the UK, the Women’s Tour and the Tour of Britain.

Read more: Moore Large appoints Richard Staton to regional sales role, Richard Provan moves into bike category

Fusion Media’s remit will see the agency support and expand communications on Sweetspot’s calendar of events, with a particular focus on overseeing the re-launch of the Tour Series which will take place in 2023, with a fresh new format.