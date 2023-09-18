Juice Lubes offer dealers free t-shirts after record-breaking in-store sales

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Juice Lubes, the UK-based bike maintenance brand, is celebrating record-breaking in-store sales in the UK with a limited run of free t-shirts for its stockists.

The dealer-focused T’s will be available immediately to current Juice Lubes dealers on a first come first served basis.

Rob Cook, Juice Lubes brand manager, said “At a time where many brands are seeing a reduction in sales figures following Covid pandemic highs, we’re pleased to announce that our dealer sales are going from strength to strength.

“Our dealers have always been an important part of our business and we’d like to give them some thanks for their support whilst encouraging the wider public to support their local dealer. It’s our way of giving dealers a doff of our cap and some thanks for their support.”

Juice Lubes was founded in 2009 by Will Miles when he spotted a gap in the market for a suspension lubricant and protector product.

The brand has grown over the past 14 years and now offers a full portfolio of lubricants, bike cleaners, degreasers, protection sprays and accessories.

All products are designed and manufactured in the UK to help speed up maintenance so riders can spend more time on the bike and less time cleaning and repairing it.

Read more: Velorution to close, owner cites economic conditions as key factor

In the UK, Juice Lubes is distributed exclusively by Velobrands.

The limited run of t-shirts are made from 100% organic cotton, locally printed, Earth positive and climate neutral., and are available in sizes S to XL.

For more information on the free t-shirts, Juice Lubes dealers should contact a Velobrands sales representative or call the Velobrands office on 01363 85617.

To inquire about new accounts and replenishment orders, retailers are encouraged to contact info@velobrands.co.uk

For more information about Juice Lubes and its product range, visit juicelubes.com.