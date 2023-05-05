Juice Lubes partners with ABX Distribution to supply products across Ireland

Share Facebook

Juice Lubes, the UK-based specialist bike maintenance brand, has announced its availability in Ireland and the Republic of Ireland through ABX Distribution.

The Juice Lubes product range includes everything from bike cleaners and degreasers to lubricants and protection sprays.

Now, Irish dealers and riders can enjoy the same products that have made Juice Lubes so popular across the continent with greater ease. All new and existing dealers are encouraged to contact ABX Distribution for new accounts and replenishment orders.

Rob Cook, Juice Lubes brand manager, said: “We’re thrilled to bring our range of bike maintenance products to Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

“Our products are designed to keep your bike running smoothly and looking great, no matter what conditions you ride in. We’re confident that Irish riders will love our products as much as riders across the UK and Europe already do.”

Juice Lubes was founded in 2009 by Will Miles when he spotted a gap in the market for a suspension lubricant and protector product.

The brand has grown over the past 14 years and now offers a full portfolio of lubricants, bike cleaners, degreasers, protection sprays and accessories.

ABX Distribution, founded in 1977, has grown from a small cycling start-up into an established bicycle distribution business that has become one of the most recognised names in the Irish cycling industry.

ABX began life as AB Cycle Factors in a warehouse near the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin and has remained there ever since.

Juice Lubes joins ABX’s portfolio of more than 20 brands which includes Kelly’s Bikes, Force Components, Namedsport, Hutchinson, Weldtite, Kenda and Shimano.

For more information about Juice Lubes and its product range, visit juicelubes.com.

To enquire about new accounts and replenishment orders, retailers are encouraged to contact ABX Distribution at info@abxdistribution.ie.