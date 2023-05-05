The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 5th May

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Sales FT & PT – The Bike Factory

We are looking to add to our existing enthusiastic and approachable team. We are seeking to fill both full and part time roles. The full time vacancy is 37.5 hours per week, the part time is 22.5 hours per week both vacancies include weekend working.

We are looking for colleagues who can provide great customer service, helping customers select the right products to get the most from their cycling, our ideal candidate will have a sales and service background with cycling experience.

The ideal candidate will excel in customer service, attention to details and have excellent communication skills. If we find the ideal team member we will bring the closing date forward. We offer a competitive salary dependant on experience, 32 days holiday and a generous staff discount. Duties to include telephone and email enquiries, merchandising along with general shop routines.

Cycle Mechanic – Giant Store Kendal

We are looking for an experienced mechanic, who is proactive, hard working, and computer literate, with a passion for bikes to slot straight in to our workshop team.

We aim to treat everyone we come into contact with with respect and dignity. You will be expected to operate in a professional and respectful manner when dealing with all customers and suppliers. We are offering competitive pay rates (dependent on experience). Ideally a full time position, although job share opportunity is possible for the right candidates – Stores open 6 days a week, including Saturdays (Closed Sunday).

Employees are entitled to 28 days paid holiday a year, including bank holidays and we offer great staff discounts. If you feel you have the experience necessary and have a desire to work with one of the best brands within the industry, please apply to come join our team.

Sales and Customer Relations Executive – Atherton Bikes

Atherton Bikes is based in Machynlleth mid Wales at the heart of a thriving MTB community and just a short pedal from Dyfi Bike Park. We’re small, agile and we’re ambitious so bring your A-game! We’re as passionate about riding our bikes as we are about selling them so expect free uplifts at Dyfi Bike Park and plenty of after work rides.

This is a chance to carve your own path to becoming one of the most significant contacts in our organisation. You will need to bring passion, technical know-how and excellent service to every customer interaction and take responsibility for answering queries, building relationships and identifying leads from social media.

You’ll help to build an exciting schedule of demos and events and to drive sales to meet revenue targets. You’ll be working in a tight-knit team with loads of energy and ideas and will report to the Head of Sales. The potential to make a big impact on our start-up company is huge!

Sales Assistant – Leisure Lakes Bikes

From humble beginnings, we built our first store at Leisure Lakes from the ground-up by hand! We have regularly expanded and now have 10 locations across the UK and a huge online bike store! But the story doesn’t end there. We have plans to expand to more locations around the UK. If you share our passion for bikes we would be pleased to have you join our team.

We would like to hear from riders who are looking to either further their career within the cycle industry or, are you looking to start a new journey? We have many job opportunities to join our team either on the shop floor or in our workshops. Wherever the opportunity may lie, we will need you to be: Proactive, hard working, computer literate and most importantly have a passion for bikes.?

You will be required to work on the busy shop floor or workshop, answering customers’ questions and undertake general shop duties. These include operating our workshop diary, EPOS till system, stock taking and speaking with manufacturers/suppliers. We aim to treat everyone we come into contact with with respect and dignity. You will be expected to operate in a professional and courteous manner when dealing with all customers and suppliers.

Assistant Manager – Stows Cycles

We are looking for a Full Time assistant manager to work with our dedicated team. Ideally, you will have some experience working in the cycling industry and/or managerial retail experience. The main starting point is your enthusiasm for cycling with a good all round knowledge of bikes and accessories. We will help you further develop your leadership, sales, IT and mechanical skills with mentoring, coaching and training.

We are an independent company who strive for excellence in everything we do and are always looking for new ways to add value to our customers’ experience. Professional bike fitting, evening workshops, a strong focus on the new and exciting advancements with electric bikes, and following new trends are all innovations introduced in the last couple of years. We will look for your ideas and contribution to help to continue moving our business forward.

Your role will entail overseeing the day-to day operations of the business, sales, ensuring the highest level of customer service satisfaction, using Citruslime integrated EPOS system, web stock control, pre-delivery inspection of new cycles, and assessment of repairs for the workshop. The right candidate will need good communication skills, problem-solving skills, the ability to work with and lead a team, self-motivation, and a drive for sales.