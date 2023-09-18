Velco becomes preferred digital partner of Polini

Share Facebook

Velco is expanding its range of motor compatibility by becoming the preferred digital partner of Italian e-bike motor brand Polini.

The company worked with Polini for several months to integrate the CAN protocol into the E-P3+ and E-P3+ MX motors.

Now compatible, Velco’s IoT devices will be able to send and receive data to the Polini e-drive system, turning e-bikes into “smart bikes”.

Once connected to the e-drive system, Nuotrax or Mobitrax (IoT devices developed by Velco) will be able to collect data and turn it into services available in the Velco Suite, a SaaS software suite offering solutions for e-bike brands.

By opting for connectivity, brands will have access to Velco Business Insight, a rider management and decision-making tool that will help them to better understand the use of their products and the expectations of their cyclists, as well as building their direct relationship with them.

Iuri Polini, Polini Motori technical director, said: “We are glad to confirm this collaboration with Velco, thus giving our customers a plus in manufacturing their e-bikes.

“We found a professional and market-oriented partner. We firmly believe in this project and we are certain that this partnership will give an added value to the Polini E-P3+ system.

Johnny Smith, co-founder and CMO of Velco, added: “This collaboration is a first approach to the Italian market for Velco. Polini is a historic and key player in the Italian bicycle market, with numerous references.

“Velco believes in the e-bike market in Italy and its development, and wants to support all the country’s brands in their transition to digitalization.”

Polini was already offering cyclists a mobile application enabling them to adjust certain engine parameters for a customised experience.

Velco Rider, Velco’s white-label mobile app, will complete this experience by giving cyclists access to a range of connected services including anti-theft bike security and bike maintenance support.

Stajvelo has also chosen the Polini e-drive system, as well as the Velco IoT and customised apps.

Thierry Manni, CEO of Stajvelo, said: “At first, we only focused on the benefits for the rider, mainly the protection against theft, a must-have to reach the excellence we aim for Stajvelo.

“Over time, we realise connectivity can do much more, so we are thinking of a digital strategy to always be more innovative to offer an extraordinary ride and differentiate our brand from others.”