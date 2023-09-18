Whistler Adventure School to visit Scotland to advise on careers in adventure tourism

A Canadian Cytech training partner is set to visit Scotland throughout September to advise on careers in adventure tourism.

The team from Whistler Adventure School (WAS), which recently became the only centre in Canada accredited to offer Cytech technical three, is to deliver a series of free sessions in Scotland.

Some are set to take place at ACT member shops including Biketrax in Edinburgh and Skyline Cycles in Aberdeen, talking about careers in adventure tourism and the courses delivered at WAS, including Cytech training.

The team will be sharing information about studying abroad including obtaining a visa to study and work in Whistler, Canada, school programs, experiential learning opportunities and about living in the mountain resort town of Whistler.

Shelley Quinn, general manager of WAS, will introduce attendees to the institution, which already attracts students from around the world, united by a passion for the great outdoors and the mountains.

Neil Brown will join Quinn and will share engaging stories and insights into the job market in the outdoor sector.

Brown is a mountain guide with more than 20 years of experience in the industry as a heliski, alpine and bike guide.

He will outline what skills are in demand and how the school can prepare students for a successful career.

The sessions are free and more information, including dates, venues and how to reserve a place, is available online.

This is the latest activity to encourage career prospects in the cycle industry in Scotland.

Last month, Bike for Good confirmed its course schedule at their Cytech Training Scotland Centre, offering a range of courses with dates currently running until January 2024.

Cytech training, known as one of the bicycle industry’s premier training and accreditation schemes for bicycle mechanics, is dedicated to delivering training and promoting technical skills worldwide.

It is owned by the UK cycle industry via the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT).

Since being developed more than 30 years ago, over 24,000 Cytech technical training courses have been delivered.

From the fundamentals of cycle maintenance to handling advanced and high-tech components, participants will gain expertise that will enhance their cycling experiences and careers.