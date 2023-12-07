Hiplok confirms production of 1000 Series, first deliveries expected April 2024

Share Facebook

Hiplok has confirmed production of its innovative 1000 Series, designed to protect motorcycles, e-bikes, and cycles against angle grinder attacks.

The decision follows strong support from backers during the launch on Kickstarter, achieving the funding goal on the first day of the campaign.

The 1000 Series, featuring the world’s first anti-angle grinder anchors and a D/U lock designed for motorcycles and larger framed bikes, is now available for pre-order on Hiplok.com. UK bicycle retailers will also be able to order via the brand’s UK distributor ZyroFisher.

First deliveries are expected in April 2024, and the range will also be stocked by major retailers globally.

The revolutionary 1000 Series, incorporating proven graphene composite material technology, has received universal praise from independent reviewers who have tested the new range.

Ben Smith, Hiplok’s co-founder, said, “The initial reviews are in, and we’re delighted with the response from independent testers and riders we met at Motorcycle Live.

“It’s clear that there’s a pressing need for anti-angle grinder security products, which is why we’re bringing the 1000 Series to market. Security is only as strong as the weakest link, and the 1000 Series allows riders to customise their security set-up, so there’s no weak link.”

Hiplok’s 1000 Series includes three new products.

The AX1000 is described as “the ultimate anchor system” with a revolutionary pivoting arm for securing motorcycles and larger framed bikes.

Paired with the Hiplok DX1000, it creates a complete anti-angle grinder security solution that eliminates the need for a chain when securing bikes at home. AX1000 is designed to be floor or wall-mounted, inside or outside.

The DX1000, the big brother of the award-winning Hiplok D1000, has been developed with motorcycles and larger framed bikes in mind.

DX1000 offers resistance to angle grinder attacks compared to standard D locks.

Its construction includes graphene composite material technology and a square-profile hardened steel core shielded by a rubberised outer surface.

The A1000 is a compact anti-angle grinder anchor featuring a rotating base for easier locking access.

This anchor provides a fixing point to secure bikes and motorcycles indoors or outdoors.

Independently tested, the 1000 Series carries the Sold Secure Powered Cycle Diamond and ART 4 Star ratings.

RRPs

D1000 – £249.99 / €279.99 / $299.99

DX1000 – £299.99 / €349.99 / $349.99

A1000 – £179.99 / €199.99 / $199.99

AX1000 – £349.99 / €399.99 / $449.99