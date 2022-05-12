Fara Cycling partners with PaceUp Media for European PR

Share Facebook

Oslo-based, adventure-focused bike brand Fara Cycling has announced the appointment of PaceUp Media as its new pan-European agency partner.

Having made its UK debut at the Rouleur Live event in London last year, Fara Cycling is continuing its growth across Europe with this new strategic PR partnership. PaceUp will fulfil media outreach, manage PR campaigns and press office, as well as support event presence and activations throughout key European territories.

Fara Cycling is Norwegian direct-to-consumer bike brand founded in 2016 by former professional cyclist Jeff Webb. Now located in Oslo, Webb launched the brand in pursuit of improving the customer experience and the way cyclists purchase their bikes.

“We have just completed the revamp of our range with three brand new, in-house designs and are experiencing explosive growth both domestically and globally,” said Webb. “The experience and network that PaceUp has across the industry and media throughout Europe will be a great asset to Fara as we continue to grow going forward. We’re looking forward to introducing Fara to new audiences at what is a hugely exciting time for us.”

PaceUp Media is a cycling and adventure sports PR and communications agency that launched in 2018 and strives to build awareness for brands, professional teams and athletes through creative content and strategic PR and communications.

PaceUp founder and director Tom Copeland said: “Having connected with Fara at Rouleur Live last November, we’ve closely followed their growth and development with interest. It’s a brand with a clear identity, focused on adventure, with an already respected range of bikes and one that we’re looking forward to putting on a more international stage.”

Fara Cycling last year unveiled the F/RD road bike, the foremost advanced bike the company has created so far, it said, ideal for exploring both your surroundings and your own limits, with a geometry that will also give you support for longer rides.