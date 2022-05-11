BMX retailer Custom Riders forced to shut up shop after almost 40 years in business

BMX retailer Custom Riders has been forced to close after almost 40 years in business.

The Chichester-based store and online BMX specialists, run by Mason Smith, first opened its doors 1984, but the owners announced they were shutting up shop owing to the increased pressure on the market.

In a statement shared on social media, Custom Riders said that increasing prices and the slowing of the BMX market have caused the closure of the well-known store.

The statement said: “It goes without saying this is a sad day for me, the pressures of trade and the current climate with prices rising everywhere has not helped.

“There is no getting away from the fact that the BMX market is slower than the past few years.

“I would like to thank all our customers over the last 38 years, I salute you! Without you, we would not have got this far.

“More importantly a work life balance that is more work than life no longer works. If it ain’t right, its wrong.

“Keep riding, have fun and support your local shop – they need you.

“Thanks, Custom Riders 1984 – 2022.”

In 2019, Custom Riders was forced to close down its store in Letchworth Garden City to focus on the online side of the business, with the rest of the business now following.

News of the closure has been met with sadness and disappointment, as riders and fellow retailers have shared their support.

Crucial BMX in Bristol said: “This is an unfortunate day for UK BMX, thank you for everything Mason; Custom Riders was one of the shops that inspired Crucial. This is a massive blow to our scene. It’s not easy, 38 years is an amazing accomplishment. You should be very proud. We wish you the best in the future

Dead Sailor BMX in Cornwall said: “Thanks for all you’ve done and thanks for all the times you had to take my phone calls asking what small Metal Bikes tees you had in stock.”