Extra UK hires Sam Moye as dedicated Pirelli retail specialist

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Extra UK have recruited a dedicated Pirelli retail specialist to further strengthen the team at the distributor.

Sam Moye joins from Trek UK and brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge to the newly created position.

Moye has been tasked with supporting the IBD network, building the Pirelli brand and helping to promote the effective sell through of the ever-growing Pirelli product range in road, gravel, MTB and urban categories.

Ed Denwood, Pirelli brand manager at Extra UK, said: “We are delighted to have Sam join the Pirelli team in the UK, at a time when there are so many exciting new projects underway.

“He will play a central part inspiring and supporting dealers as we launch new products, and at a time when the state of the art Italian factory comes fully on stream.

“The recently released made in Italy P Zero Race TLR showcases the best-in-class Pirelli performance and quality, and is just the first step in taking the legendary Pirelli performance tyre range to the next level.”

Moye is available for dealer training to explain in detail the numerous features and technological benefits of the Pirelli product.

He will be placing POS in stores and assisting with the merchandising of Pirelli products across the country.

He is also available to support at dealer events with dedicated event kit and promotional materials on hand.

Read more: Cycling apparel brand Assos launches its first mobile app

This action follows multiple investments and new product launches from the brand.

As well as the new factory, a new MTB tyre range has been launched and also announced is the expansion of the Trek Segafredo partnership into XC, enduro and downhill.

Additional plans are in the pipeline to further develop the brand in all categories and translate 110 years of Pirelli Motorsport DNA into the cycling world.

Moye can be reached at sammoye@extrauk.co.uk or via telephone on 07827 971146